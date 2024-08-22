5-star QB Husan Longstreet questionable vs. Mater Dei
Corona Centennial senior quarterback Husan Longstreet is questionable before kickoff Thursday night.
Longstreet has been questionable all week after sustaining a foot injury earlier this summer. SBLive was the first to report this news Monday evening.
Mater Dei is No. 1 and Centennial is No. 2 in the SBLive Top 25 preseason rankings.
Longstreet has been limited for the past three weeks and the coaching staff may not want to risk further injury to the 5-star recruit heading to Texas A&M, who threw for 3,013 yards and 24 TDs last season in 12 games. He completed 67% of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 298 attempts for coach Matt Logan's up-tempo offense.
It means backup QB Dominick Catalano, a junior, will need to be ready against No.1-ranked Mater Dei and the Monarchs' fierce defensive line led by Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt. Catalano did see some limited time as a sophomore, playing in six games and completing 15 of 19 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Catalano is the younger brother of former Centennial QB Anthony Catalano, know my many in the Southland as 'the Catman'. Anthony is the last SoCal public school to beat Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in the same season, and he did it twice. In 2014 and 2015. All four victories were in the playoffs en route to back-to-back CIF Southern Section (Pac-5) championships.
