High School

Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon teammate transfers to Texas powerhouse

Senior forward Christopher Nwuli heads to two-time defending state champ Dynamic Prep

Jeff Gardenour

Christopher Nwuli, a 6-foot-7 senior forward and former teammate of Bryce James at Sierra Canyon, announced he has transferred to national power Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. He has signed with Rutgers.
Christopher Nwuli, a 6-foot-7 senior forward and former teammate of Bryce James at Sierra Canyon, announced he has transferred to national power Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. He has signed with Rutgers. / Christopher Nwuli | Instagram

The road to a state high school boys basketball title just got a little tougher for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and star Bryce James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

Bryce’s teammate, 6-foot-7 senior forward Christopher Nwuli, announced on his Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 9, that he has transferred to national power Dynamic Prep of Irving, a private school in the Dallas suburbs.

Nwuli is ranked No. 61 in the 2025 ESPN Top 100 and recently signed with Rutgers. He picked the Scarlet Knights over Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Arizona State, among others.

The talented post player will finish his high school career with Dynamic Prep (20-3), ranked No. 10 nationally by High School on SI. Sierra Canyon (13-3) of Chatsworth, Calif., is ranked No. 13 in California high school boys basketball by High School on SI.

“Go be great, Christopher Nwuli,” said Bryce on his Instagram post, as reported by sportskeeda.

Nwuli transferred to Sierra Canyon in the summer of 2024 from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. His transfer followed a flurry of moves the year before by Bryce James, who chose to return to Sierra Canyon after brief enrollments at Campbell Hall and Notre Dame, a pair of Southern California private schools.

A versatile athlete, Nwuli played a huge role for Sierra Canyon. He captured MVP honors on back-to-back days of the Memphis Hoopfest earlier this month when the Trailblazers beat Bartlett (Tenn.), 68-54, and Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), 62-42. He had 16 rebounds and six rebounds against Houston.

At Dynamic Prep, Nwuli will join Jermaine O’Neal Jr., a 6-6 senior guard/forward, and Jaden Toombs, a 6-10 senior center/forward. Both have signed with SMU.

Toombs is ranked No. 52 in the ESPN Top 100, while O’Neal Jr. is ranked No. 100.

Dynamic Prep has won 11 straight games under coach Jermaine O’Neal Sr., a former NBA star who was a six-time All-Star. Dynamic Prep has won the last two TCAL Class 6A state titles. DP finished 23-1 last season.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/California