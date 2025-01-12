Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon teammate transfers to Texas powerhouse
The road to a state high school boys basketball title just got a little tougher for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and star Bryce James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.
Bryce’s teammate, 6-foot-7 senior forward Christopher Nwuli, announced on his Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 9, that he has transferred to national power Dynamic Prep of Irving, a private school in the Dallas suburbs.
Nwuli is ranked No. 61 in the 2025 ESPN Top 100 and recently signed with Rutgers. He picked the Scarlet Knights over Ohio State, UCLA, USC and Arizona State, among others.
The talented post player will finish his high school career with Dynamic Prep (20-3), ranked No. 10 nationally by High School on SI. Sierra Canyon (13-3) of Chatsworth, Calif., is ranked No. 13 in California high school boys basketball by High School on SI.
“Go be great, Christopher Nwuli,” said Bryce on his Instagram post, as reported by sportskeeda.
Nwuli transferred to Sierra Canyon in the summer of 2024 from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. His transfer followed a flurry of moves the year before by Bryce James, who chose to return to Sierra Canyon after brief enrollments at Campbell Hall and Notre Dame, a pair of Southern California private schools.
A versatile athlete, Nwuli played a huge role for Sierra Canyon. He captured MVP honors on back-to-back days of the Memphis Hoopfest earlier this month when the Trailblazers beat Bartlett (Tenn.), 68-54, and Houston (Germantown, Tenn.), 62-42. He had 16 rebounds and six rebounds against Houston.
At Dynamic Prep, Nwuli will join Jermaine O’Neal Jr., a 6-6 senior guard/forward, and Jaden Toombs, a 6-10 senior center/forward. Both have signed with SMU.
Toombs is ranked No. 52 in the ESPN Top 100, while O’Neal Jr. is ranked No. 100.
Dynamic Prep has won 11 straight games under coach Jermaine O’Neal Sr., a former NBA star who was a six-time All-Star. Dynamic Prep has won the last two TCAL Class 6A state titles. DP finished 23-1 last season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com