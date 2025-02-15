California CIF high school boys basketball second-round playoff scores, stats, quarterfinal matchups
The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs resumed Friday night, and of course, more stunning results surfaced to produce the much-anticipated quarterfinals next Tuesday.
The Open Division had a stunner and Sierra Canyon escaped at home to improve to 2-0 in pool play. CLICK HERE to get a full recap from Friday night's Open Division action.
DIVISION 1 SCORES, NOTABLE STATS
Campbell Hall 79, Crespi 66: Isaiah Johnson led the Vikings with 43 points to knock the No. 1-seeded team out of the playoffs. Campbell Hall will play at Crean Lutheran in the quarterfinals.
Los Alamitos 58, Long Beach Poly 56: Liam Grey's tip-in in the final seconds gives the Griffins a victory at home. Trent Minter had 16 points. Cal commit Jovani Ruff had 24 points for Poly. Los Alamitos will play Rolling Hills Prep in the quarters.
Rolling Hills Prep 64, Corona del Mar 62: Nick Welch Jr. led RHP with 17 points and 11 rebounds. No surprise, coach Harvey Kitani has his team deep into the playoffs.
Santa Barbara 84, Anaheim/Canyon 70: Luke Zuffelato had 38 points in the victory. Now the Dons will host Mater Dei in the quarterfinals.
OTHER NOTABLE SCORES
D2A — Oak Park 66, Yucaipa 54: After starting the season 0-12, the Eagles are headed to the quarterfinals to host Los Altos. Oak Park has won 12 of its last 17 games.
D2AA — Corona Centennial 73, Oak Hills 59: The Huskies, led by a standout junior in Isaiah Rogers and a crop of freshman will take on No. 1 Camarillo in the quarters.
