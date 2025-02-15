California CIF high school boys basketball second-round playoff scores, stats, quarterfinal matchups

Recap Highlights🎥🏀

Div 1 Round 2



Liam Grey’s tip in with seconds to go gives Los Alamitos winning bucket over Long Beach Poly@LosAlHoops 58@LBPolyHoop 56



T Minter 16 pts

W Trevino 13 pts

S Guyness 13 pts



Poly

J Ruff with 24 pts@FrankieBur@Tarek_Fattal @SteveFryer pic.twitter.com/pYBwDZ57fg