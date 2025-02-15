CIF Open Division: Sierra Canyon erases huge deficit for victory; Redondo Union stuns St. John Bosco
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA — It's hard enough to deal with the pressure of the playoffs. Each game matters. Each possession matters. And in the Open Division, each victory matters.
Sierra Canyon trailed by as many as 16 in the third quarter Friday night. Heritage Christian made eight 3-pointers in the first half, including two that banked in while Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier through his hands in the air in disbelief.
The Trailblazers would end up applying their own pressure to Heritage Christian with a relentless press that forged a monster 25-3 run en route to an Open Division 65-54 victory to improve to 2-0 in pool-play (B).
Sierra Canyon's 2-0 record in pool play shines even brighter after Redondo Union knocked off St. John Bosco in Bellflower.
The Trailblazers were led by Maxi Adams 17 points and Bryce Cofield's 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Gavin Hightower added 13 points and an array of second-half steals.
Heritage Christian was led by Tae Simmons' 18 points, but the Warriors drop to 0-2 in pool play despite leading 45-29 early in the third quarter. The Warriors scored just 15 points in the second half and just six in the final frame.
Dillan Shaw, a Saint Mary's commit, was held to just seven points.
REDONDO UNION STUNS BOSCO
Just 48 hours after Redondo Union lost to Sierra Canyon in overtime on Wednesday night, the Sea Hawks bounce back with a stunning victory at St. John Bosco, 77-75.
Redondo Union moved to 1-1 in pool play thanks to Brayden Miner's 18 points (all threes). Elzie Harrington had 24 points for St. John Bosco (0-1).
OTHER OPEN DIVISION ACTION
JSerra 63, Santa Margarita 51: BJ Davis Ray had 21 points and nine rebounds. Brannon Martinsen added 19 points in the victory.
Notre Dame 71, La Mirada 65: Lino Mark led the Knights with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tyran Stokes added 22 points.
BYES: Roosevelt and Harvard-Westlake
OPEN DIVISION STANDINGS
POOL A
POOL B
Notre Dame 2-0
Sierra Canyon 2-0
Harvard-Westlake 1-0
Roosevelt 1-0
JSerra 1-1
Redondo Union 1-1
Santa Margarita 0-1
St. John Bosco 0-1
La Mirada 0-2
Heritage Christian 0-2
