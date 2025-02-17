High School

California (CIF) North Coast Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/25)

Salesian senior PG Vanessa Parilla during a game earlier this year versus Carondelet at De La Salle, Concord.
Salesian senior PG Vanessa Parilla during a game earlier this year versus Carondelet at De La Salle, Concord. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The CIF's North Coast Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in seven divisions.

The playoffs begin Tuesday in three divisions (D1, D3, D5), continues Wednesday with first-round games in three more divisions (D2, D4, D6) and final first-rouond games being Thursday in the coveted 6-team Open Division bracket.

The top teams move to the Open and all of those teams advance to the Northern California regional in two weeks regardless of NCS results.

The rest of the divisions feature 12-16 teams and the top three placers advance to the regional. This season, a third-place game between semifinal losers will decide the third spot.

Top seeds in each divisions are Acalanes (Open Division), Clayton Valley Charter (Division 1), Justin-Siena (D2), St. Bernard's (D3), Encinal (D4), Cloverdale (D5) and Ferndale (D6).

Defending champions are Cardinal Newman (Open Division), Salesian (D1), Redwood (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), St. Patrick-St. Vincent (D4), San Domenico (D5) and San Francisco Waldorf (D6).

Below are the links to each North Coast Section 2025 brackets by division and a Pick 'Em link that allows you to predict every game throughout the two-week tournament.

2025 NCS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Open Division
Division 1
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Division 5
Division 6
