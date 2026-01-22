California CIF State Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 20
The stretch drive of the regular boys basketball season in California is here.
Following numerous Martin Luthern King Jr. events throughout the state and the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts, what's next is to finish up on league play and league play before section playoff starts by the middle of February.
With so many of the top teams playing other top squads, state-wide and nationally, here's how California's best teams shake out.
Two big events — The Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and The Crush in Napa — takes place on Saturday so there will be even more heavyweight matchups this week as well.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 (JAN. 20)
1. SIERRA CANYON (18-1)
Sierra Canyon impressed at the Hoophall Classic with a lopsided win over Columbus (FL). Brandon McCoy and Maxi Adams bolstered their chances to be McDonald All-Americans.
2. REDONDO UNION (20-3)
The Sea Hawks are rolling. Their latest 82-53 win over JSerra was impressive.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-5)
Bosco is traveling the country and winning a games at the Bass Pro and has a game with Columbus (FL) on Monday at the Hoophall Classic.
4. RIORDAN (12-1)
Even without their top player, four-year starting point guard Andrew Hilman (hip injury), Crusaders score impressive MLK Classic win over talented San Joaquin Memorial team thanks in part to two recently ruled eligible players, 6-9 forward Emmanuel Ahamefule, and 6-4 guard Gabrielius Kerys, both juniors and Division 1 prospects.
5. ST. JOSEPH (21-2)
Also scored impressive win at MLK Classic with 62-43 win over host and surging De La Salle, behind trio of guards, Stanford-bound Julius Price, his junior brother Malcolm and third-year starter Gunner Morinini.
6. SANTA MARGARITA (21-3)
Eagles avoid going 0-2 in the Trinity League thanks to a buzzer beater in their win over JSerra.
7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2)
Wolverines have a big game against Sierra Canyon this week.
8. SALESIAN-RICHMOND (17-2)
Yet a third impressive performance in the MLK Classic at De La Salle, the Pride got a combined 47 from their top 1-2 punch of Elias Obenyah and Carlton Perrilliat Jr., a pair of 6-5 wings, in a 74-62 win over Modesto Christian.
9. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (15-6)
NaVarro Bowman is playing like a 5-star-caliber player.
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-5)
Huskies get another quality win under their belt with a 66-60 win over Rolling Hills Prep.
11. LA MIRADA (17-6)
Nice win over Francis Parker of San Diego in the Rancho Christian Showcase. Gene Roebuck is averaging 23 points per game.
12. ST. FRANCIS (18-5)
Golden Knights fall to Notre Dame and Los Alamitos, but were without 7-4 Cherif Millogo in loss to Los Al.
13. DAMIEN (21-4)
Spartans are among one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Sections nobody is really talking about ... just how coach Mike LeDuc likes it.
14. ST. IGNATIUS (13-1)
Big 57-54 win at hard-charging Mitty last week followed by 30-point win over cross-town rival Sacred Heart Cathedral has the Wildcats back on track following only loss of season (65-64) to dangerous California-San Ramon squad.
15. SHELDON (17-3)
The perennial Sac-Joaquin Section power, led by one of Northern California's top and most under-rated coaches Joey Rollings, has won nine straight, only one by single-digits. Junior guard Baron Sabir has been terrific at 24.3 points per game.
16. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-6)
Harvey Kitani's team is right on the fringe of the Open Division, pending on how many teams are taken.
17. ETIWANDA (21-2)
Eagles are licking their chops for another chance at Damien.
18. CREAN LUTHERAN (17-6)
The Saints are an Open Division-quality team when firing on all cylinders.
19. CRESPI (15-8)
Celts are 3-3 in 2026 and 2-2 in Mission League play with Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon still on the slate.
20. BUCHANAN (19-2)
Coming off 27-win season, coach Tom Orlich has the Bears rolling again. Continues rugged leage play at home Wednesday versus Clovis North.
21. JSERRA (14-10)
Not sure a program has played better teams since the turn of the year. Lions have played Harvard-Westlake, St. Pius, Santa Margarita and Redondo Union.
22. CROSSROADS (12-9)
Important win over Windward on Thursday shows the Roadrunners are capable of making noise in the Division 1 playoffs.
23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (20-2)
Doug Mitchell has another good team that will likely contend for a D1 CIF title in Februrary.
24. INGLEWOOD (20-5)
Impressive win at the Hoophall Classic. David Conerly scored game-winning basket with 6.3 seconds to beat Notre Dame (CT).
25. SAN JOAQUIN MEMORIAL (17-5)
Rare to enter the rankings after back-to-back losses, but the Panters lost to NorCal's two best teams St. Joseph (62-53) and Riordan (66-45). With 6-9 wing Parker Spees, 6-2 PG Ty Schalk and 6-4 guard Sajjin Sidhu, SJM has the look of a tough out in the state playoffs.