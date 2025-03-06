High School

California CIF State NorCal Open Division boys, girls first-round scores, brackets

CIF State tournament updates after the first round of action of the tournament's top divisions on Wednesday night

Mitch Stephens

Salesian's Carlton Perrilliat (21) goes baseball en route to his 20 point night in a loss to St. Joseph Santa Maria last month. On Wednesday, he led the Pride with 19 points in a 66-53 win over Modesto Christian at Albany High School. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

It's win or go home in the state of California. Even in the state's top division.

The CIF State playoffs started Tuesday in Divisions 1-5 and continued. Wednesday with two Open girls games and one boys.

Division 1-5 resumes Thursday with quarterfinal play — see brackets below — and all divisions move to semifinal action on Saturday.

In the only boys Open game Wednesday, fourth seed Salesian turned up the heat on defense, forced 20 turnovers in a 66-53 win over No. 5 Modesto Christian at Albany High School.

Carlton Perrilliat (19 points), Elias Obenyah (14) and Alvin Loving (nine) led the way in an impressive win over an experienced and explosive team. A deep bench also showed itself with 25 points from non-starters. That depth is largely why the Pride pressed all night. Gavin Sykes had 21 points and Myles Jones added 16 for Modesto Christian (24-9).

Salesian (28-3), coming off a humbling NCS Open finals loss to De La Salle, now plays top-seed Riordan in a semifinal game 7 p.m. Saturday. De La Salle, the second seed, hosts third-seed Folsom on Saturday night.

In girls play, third-seed San Ramon Valley delivered another remarkable performance with a 56-32 home win over sixth-seed Pinewood. The Wolves were coming off a 76-43 NCS Open championship win over a 28-1 Acalanes team on Saturday.

In the other Open girls game, Acalanes' season came to an abrupt end with a 57-47 defeat to visiting McClatchy, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 champion. McClathcy, led by sensational senior Nina Cain, now travels to top seed Mitty on Saturday night, when San Ramon Valley travels to second-seed and undefeated Clovis West.

CIF STATE BOYS BRACKETS/SCORES

OPEN DIVISION

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

CIF STATE GIRLS BRACKETS/SCORES

OPEN DIVISION

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

