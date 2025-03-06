California CIF State NorCal Open Division boys, girls first-round scores, brackets
It's win or go home in the state of California. Even in the state's top division.
The CIF State playoffs started Tuesday in Divisions 1-5 and continued. Wednesday with two Open girls games and one boys.
Division 1-5 resumes Thursday with quarterfinal play — see brackets below — and all divisions move to semifinal action on Saturday.
In the only boys Open game Wednesday, fourth seed Salesian turned up the heat on defense, forced 20 turnovers in a 66-53 win over No. 5 Modesto Christian at Albany High School.
Carlton Perrilliat (19 points), Elias Obenyah (14) and Alvin Loving (nine) led the way in an impressive win over an experienced and explosive team. A deep bench also showed itself with 25 points from non-starters. That depth is largely why the Pride pressed all night. Gavin Sykes had 21 points and Myles Jones added 16 for Modesto Christian (24-9).
Salesian (28-3), coming off a humbling NCS Open finals loss to De La Salle, now plays top-seed Riordan in a semifinal game 7 p.m. Saturday. De La Salle, the second seed, hosts third-seed Folsom on Saturday night.
In girls play, third-seed San Ramon Valley delivered another remarkable performance with a 56-32 home win over sixth-seed Pinewood. The Wolves were coming off a 76-43 NCS Open championship win over a 28-1 Acalanes team on Saturday.
In the other Open girls game, Acalanes' season came to an abrupt end with a 57-47 defeat to visiting McClatchy, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 champion. McClathcy, led by sensational senior Nina Cain, now travels to top seed Mitty on Saturday night, when San Ramon Valley travels to second-seed and undefeated Clovis West.