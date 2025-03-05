California CIF State NorCal playoff boys basketball first-round scores, brackets
It's win or go home in the state of California.
The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the tournament in the North from Divisions I through V started Tuesday night. The Open Division (boys and girls) will start Wednesday night.
The quarterfinals will be played Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.
Here are the most notable scores and games we found around the net (check link below ...
Kellen Hampton scored 40 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, and finished 13 of 13 from the foul line as 11th seed Moreau Catholic stunned sixth-seed Dougherty Valley 84-78 in overtime.
The game was marred with almost 80 free throws, 48 shot by Moreau Catholic (26-5) which made 37. The Mariners survived three buzzer-beaters at the end of quarters, including the fourth, a well-beyond-the-top of the key jumper by Kenny Cloud to send the game to overtime.
Cloud finished with 24 points, according to NorCalSports TV, and Jalen Stokes had 23 for the Wildcats (24-9), who beat Moreau Catholic 70-49 earlier in the year. Stokes and Cloud both fouled out, Stokes with two minutes left in regulation.
Moreau Catholic will now travel to third seed Lincoln of Stockton, a 57-46 winner over 14th seed Clovis West.
Liberty 71, Clovis North 67: Jaiden Miller had 27 points, Drew Vixon 20 and Dante Vigil 16 as 13th seed Liberty the fourth seed in Clovis.
Check back throughout the ngith for scores/details.