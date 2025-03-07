California CIF State NorCal playoff boys basketball quarterfinal scores, brackets
The CIF State playoffs are down to the quarterfinals.
The final four iin Divisions 1-5 were determined following an eventful round on Thursday. Combined with the Open Divisions opening round on Wednesday, all CIF Regional semifinal games will be played on Saturday with the winners going Tuesday with a chance to play in in the state finals — North versus South on March 14-15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Here are the most notable scores and games from Thursday's quarterfinals.
San Ramon Valley 101, Liberty 62: The 6th-seeded Wolves (23-9) should play at rival Monte Vista more often. With a band review conflict on their own campus, SRV went across Danville to the Mustangs' home gym and put on a clinic, as University of Irvine signee Luke Isaak scored the first seven points of the game en route to a career high 37-point explosion in less than three quarters of play as the Wolves (23-9) scored the most points in a game since a 114-point explosion in Dec. of 2022. Isaak made six of SRV's 12 three-pointers as the Wolves routed a team coming off arguably its biggest win in school history, a 71-67 victory at fourth-seed Clovis North on Tuesday. The Lions (26-4) got 16 points from Andrew Vixon had 16 points and Jaiden Miller had 14 in the last game for coach Jon Heinz who announced before the season this would be his last. He finished with a program best 284 wins over 18 seasons. Mason Thomas, coming off a bout with the flu, added 14 points and Tyler Smith added 11 for the Wolves, who now host defending state Division 2 champion Oakland Tech in a Saturday semifinal game.
Oakland Tech 72, Inderkum 68: The visiting Wildcats (25-5) turned around an 85-59 loss to the top D1 seed in January with a resounding win behind 21 points from Weber State-bound ArDarius Grayson and big plays down the stretch from Xan Meyer-Plettner. Inderkum (29-3) was led by Taylen Goodman and 19 by Sincere Hudson.
St. Ignatius 55, Buchanan 52: Another lower seed comes out with a road win as the Wildcats (22-8), out of the rugged West Catholic Athletic League, stun the second-seeded Bears (27-7) in D1. Shawn Boquiren had 17 and Vince Crisp 12 for the Wildcats, who now play third-seed Lincoln-Stockton (29-4), which rolled 11th-seed Moreau Catholic, 69-45.
Clayton Valley Charter 68, Rocklin 54: Senior Elijah Perryman, a Utah State signee who was out much of the regular season with a knee injury, had 26 points as the visiting Eagles (23-12) stunned top D2 seed Rocklin (25-8), which got a game-high 28 points from Mark Lavrenov. Clayton Valley now travels to fifth-seed Destiny Christian.
Destiny Christian Academy 59, Oakland 31: Jaylen Valdez had 17 points and Myles Wiggin added 14 as the fifth seed in D2 (22-12) put on a defensive clinic.
Other games: In D2, third-seed Jesuit (24-9) defeated No. 6 Mitty 63-56 and now plays seventh-seed Clovis East (21-10) which went on the road to knock off second-seed Milpitas, 73-45. ... In D3, top-seed King's Academy continutes to look like the right pick for the division with a 73-36 win over ninth-seed Aptos, and now plays fifth-seed Carlmont, the Central Coast Section D1 champion, which went to Kezer Pavillion to beat University 68-57. Camden Ngo had 22 points and Franklin Kuo 15 for the Scotts, a true Cinderella story after winning their first CCS title on Saturday. On the other side of the D3 bracket, one of the tournament's top players Jorell Clark had 21 points and Palo Alto's defense did the rest in a 54-38 home win over Northern Section power Enterprise. The Vikings (24-5) now face SJS's Christian Brothers, the second seed, a 67-55 winner over Carmel as Stephan Hewitt and Daniel Powers each had 15 points.
