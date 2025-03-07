California CIF State NorCal playoff girls basketball quarterfinal scores, brackets, semifinal matchups
The CIF State playoffs in Northern California are in the semifinal round.
After another eventful night in quarterfinal play Thursday in Divisions 1-5, all teams now move on to semifinal regional play Saturday.
The regional final winners on Tuesday advance to the CIF State finals in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, on March 14-15.
Check out some of the biggest games from Thursday night.
Piedmont 62, San Joaquin Memorial 60: A very unlikely No. 16 versus No. 9 quarterfinal matchup went to the host Highlanders, who got 22 points by Andrea Martin and 17 points and six assists from Janelle Solis in the home victory. SJM, from the Sac-Joaquin Section, had shocked top seed Folsom 84-74 in the previous round, but couldn't pull off another road stunner despite 29 points from Sienna Evans. Piedmont now goes on the road to face St. Mary's of Stockton in Saturday's semifinals. The Rams, who have played all season without one of the nation's top sophomores in Kori Rogers, defeated Woodside Priory, 56-51 on Thursday.
Carondelet 54, Bishop O'Dowd 37: Olivia Smith and Janel Nevares each had 13 points and Layla Dixon added 11 points and four blocks as the host Cougars (27-6) avenged a season-ending 48-47 loss to O'Dowd last season. Madison Gordon had 13 points and Jayla Stokes added 12 for the Dragons (20-10), who upset sixth-seed Riordan in a first-round game on Tuesday. Carondelet now hosts Cardinal Newman in a semifinal game on Saturday.
Cardinal Newman 62, Clovis 61 (OT): Santa Clara-bound Kate Schat had 19 points including a last-second drive and hoop to send the game into overtime for the visiting Cardinals (27-5) to beat the second-seed. Saundra Jordan had 14 point and 13 rebounds, Avery Vinson 14 points and Valor Queen 10 points for the Cardinals. Clovis finishes 25-10.
Salesian 53, Colfax 51: Janiya Sawyer had 18 points and Vanessa Parilla had a key three-point play late to lead the Pride (22-10), the sixth seed in D2, past No. 3 and host Colfax (27-8), which won 121 games in four years and won the NorCal D3 title last season. The were led by three seniors Juliette James, Kaia Diederichs and Laurlyn Massick. Salesian now travels to second seed Sierra Pacific, a 74-63 winner over Atwater.
California 68, Redwood 60: Lauren Yee had 19 points and Sofie Addiego contributed 17 for the Grizzlies (23-11), who now travel to top D2-seed Caruthers, a 66-64 winner over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Justin-Siena 64, Menlo-Atherton 36: The top of the D3 brackets features a pair of dominant teams after the Braves (29-3) got 19 points from Jordan Washington and Dylan Zapolski added 15 in the lopsided win and now travels to top-seed Immanuel (29-5), a 78-37 winner over Chico.
Marin Catholic 46, Menlo School 36: Izzy McFadden hit four three-pointers and had 22 points, as the host Wildcats (23-11) advanced to the D3 semifinals and now face upstart Moreau Catholic (24-8), a 42-37 win at No. 2 Shasta.
Other games: A pair of San Francisco Section squads moved into semifinal play with Lowell, the ninth-seed, stunning top-seed Liberty Ranch 65-44 in D4 action. The Cardinal (20-7) now host No. 13 Castilleja (23-3), which upset fifth-seed Mills, 44-41. ... Washington (13-6), the SFS runner-up, also defeated a top seed, winning 51-47 at Summit Shasta, and now travels to fourth-seed Encinal (21-9), a 67-32 winner over Orland.