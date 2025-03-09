High School

California CIF State NorCal playoff girls basketball semifinals scores, brackets, postings roundup

Each winner tonight heads to the Northern California championship game, one win from a state finals berth; Check for latest updates, social postings, scores

Mitch Stephens

Mitty's Emma Cook swoops in for two points during her team's 79-54 win over St. Joseph on Friday in the first day of the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase at Carondelet High School. Mitty hosts McClatchy in NorCal Open semifinal Saturday / Photo: Dennis Lee

The CIF State playoffs in Northern California are down to the semifinals.

The finals in all divisions will be finalized Saturday night with the winners all one victory from a spot in the state finals, the North vs. the South on March 14-15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Here are the most notable scores and games from Saturday's games, with updates on twitter and other sources. (Check back all evening for scores and highlights). Check also for complete brackets at the very bottom of the page.

Check back throughout the night for scores/details.

CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES

OPEN DIVISION

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

Published |Modified
