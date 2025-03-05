California CIF State SoCal playoff boys basketball first-round scores, brackets
There’s just two weeks left in the high school basketball season. No more pool-play. No more waiting around. It’s win or go home.
The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the tournament in the South from Divisions I through V started Tuesday night. The Open Division (boys and girls) will start Wednesday night.
The quarterfinals will be played Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.
Here were some of the notable scores and stats from the first round ...
Sierra Canyon topped Corona Centennial 73-48 in Division I. Maximo Adams scored 21 points and Bryce James made five 3-pointers in the victory. Sierra Canyon will face Santa Barbara — 72-60 winners over Mission Bay — in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
It will be a rematch of December's showdown when Luke Zuffelato hit a halfcourt shot to stun the Trailblazers with no time left.
Chatsworth defeated Pete Knight 81-60. Alijah Arenas had 21 points. The Chancellors move on in the Division II bracket.
BJ Davis-Ray scored 26 points in JSerra's 80-56 win over San Marcos. Tajh Ariza had 26 points in Westchester's 70-47 win over La Jolla Country Day in Division II.
Palisades defeated Righetti 82-50 thanks to Tommy Pickens' 18 points. The Dolphins will move on in Division III.
Los Alamitos, the Southern Section Division 1 champion, defeated Cathedral Catholic 84-72 in the Division I state tournament. Tyler Lopez led the Griffins with 17 points and Trent Minter added 16.
The City Section had a great night. Granada Hills, Grant, Poly, Fairfax, Westchester, Chatsworth, Palisades, Cleveland, and Math & Science College Prep won its respective opening round games.
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
