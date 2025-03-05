California CIF State SoCal playoff girls basketball first-round scores, brackets
There’s just two weeks left in the high school basketball season. No more pool-play. No more waiting around. It’s win or go home.
The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the tournament in the South from Divisions I through V started Tuesday night. The Open Division (boys and girls) will start Wednesday night.
The quarterfinals will be played Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.
There were some notable results in the first-round ...
Harvard-Westlake defeated Francis Parker of San Diego 60-57 in overtime thanks to 23 points from Deana Thompson. The Wolverines, led by interim coach Alex Nailes, will advance to the CIF State Division I quarterfinals.
In Division IV, Granada Hills defeated Harbor Teacher 60-20. Araceli Gonzalez had 12 points for the Highlanders, who are looking to return to the CIF State final after falling short in last year's Division III championship.
Palisades defeated El Toro 59-45 in Division III. Sincere Aubrey led the Dolphins with 25 points and Elly Tierney added 16 points.
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
