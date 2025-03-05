High School

California CIF State SoCal playoff girls basketball first-round scores, brackets

CIF State tournament updates after the first round of action as scores and notable stats trickle in Tuesday night.

Tarek Fattal

Crowd at Toyota Arena in Ontario for girls basketball championships
Crowd at Toyota Arena in Ontario for girls basketball championships / Taylor Martinez

There’s just two weeks left in the high school basketball season. No more pool-play. No more waiting around. It’s win or go home.

The CIF State playoffs are here. The first round of the tournament in the South from Divisions I through V started Tuesday night. The Open Division (boys and girls) will start Wednesday night.

The quarterfinals will be played Thursday. The semifinals on Saturday and the regional finals are set for Tuesday — winner advances to the CIF State finals in Sacramento on March 14-15.

There were some notable results in the first-round ...

Harvard-Westlake defeated Francis Parker of San Diego 60-57 in overtime thanks to 23 points from Deana Thompson. The Wolverines, led by interim coach Alex Nailes, will advance to the CIF State Division I quarterfinals.

In Division IV, Granada Hills defeated Harbor Teacher 60-20. Araceli Gonzalez had 12 points for the Highlanders, who are looking to return to the CIF State final after falling short in last year's Division III championship.

Palisades defeated El Toro 59-45 in Division III. Sincere Aubrey led the Dolphins with 25 points and Elly Tierney added 16 points.

CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES

OPEN DIVISION

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

Tarek Fattal
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

