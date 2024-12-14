High School

California football championship trophy ceremony cancelled after thrown water bottle leads to near rumble

Following heated, clean Grant of Sacramento win over Oxnard Pacifica CIF Division 2-AA game, police, security intervene to quell dangerous scene

Mitch Stephens

The early stages of the near rumble post game after Grant's 35-28 win over Oxnard Pacifica in the CIF Division 2-AA championship game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
Photo: Todd Shurtleff

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — A terrific California high school championship football game was marred Friday night just before a ceremonial trophy celebration was about to occur at Saddleback College.

As camera crews and the public address system were about to go live, tensions grew between the 35-28 winners Grant Union of Sacramento over Oxnard Pacifica. That appeared to also grow between at least a couple of the coaches.

Both teams, traditionally honored in the ceremony, started to walk toward each other, when a hefty security crew intervened. Just as things seemed to simmer, a Pacifica player threw a filled water bottle that struck a Grant coach in the leg.

At that point, more security, police, coaches and California Interscholastic staff raised their efforts and remarkably no punches appeared to be thrown.

Both teams were directed to separate corners of the fields. Grant players waved mockingly to the Pacifica side, then sprinted to their fans at the other side of the stadium.

Later CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti, still upset with the occurence, pointed to adults as instigators more than the players.

"You expect for kids, after a long, tough game to be still a little wound up," he said. "But what I saw were some adults not at all acting appropriately and they're supposed to be the leaders. Their actions will be followed and I think that's what we saw."

Photo: Todd Shurtleff

After 10-15 minutes of cooling off, long time Grant coach Carl Reed and players came back near midfield and held up their championship trophy, but it wasn't quite the same as live TV and spotlight.

"You hate to see it," Reed said about the near brawl. "Both teams fought their hearts out so I understand there's emotions. But cooler heads have to prevail. There's always going to be one team on the podium sad and someone is celebrating and we have to be able to control that for sure."

The late game, another tight tussle with tears on both sides, a 28-26 San Diego Lincoln over Pittsburg, was held at the podium without incident. The teams appeared to be directed further apart.

These were two of five games being played at Saddleback to decide state division bowl championships. Three more are scheduled for Saturday, with five games over two days at two other sites, Long Beach City College and Fullerton High School.

Photo: Todd Shurtleff
Eventually Grant coach Carl Reed could hold up his CIF State Division 1-AA championship trophy. It was Grant's third in school history and second in three years. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff
Grant also eventually got a do-over to enjoy its championship game and season. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

