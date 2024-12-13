High School

Sacramento Grant Union vs. Oxnard Pacifica: Live updates from CIF state championship

Follow along here for live updates from the Division 2-AA state championship game between Sacramento Grant Union and Oxnard Pacifica in Mission Viejo

Sam Brown

Oxnard Pacifica will play Sacramento Grant in the CIF Division 2-AA state championship game on Friday.
Oxnard Pacifica will play Sacramento Grant in the CIF Division 2-AA state championship game on Friday. / Jace Kessler

Oxnard Pacifica and Sacramento Grant Union will battle it out in the CIF 2-AA state title match on Friday for the right to call themselves California high school football state champions.

Pacifica (11-4) lost four games in five weeks earlier this season, but the Tritons have been on a tear since, winning all of their last eight games, including a 37-20 victory over Narbonne last week.

Grant (11-3) enters this matchup on a nine-game winning streak in which the Pacers have outscored their opponents 451-100. They beat Saint Francis 38-30 last week to earn their spot in the state championship.

​​CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL BRACKETS

Follow along below for live updates from the Grant Union vs. Pacifica CIF Division 2-AA state championship game Friday in Mission Viejo. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. PT.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Pacifica vs. Grant Union football live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

Other California high school football news:

Former NFL QB Carson Palmer named high school football coach at California alma mater

Texas A&M signee Marco Jones wins prestigious award for second year in a row

Will Pittsburg's 5-7 quarterback outplay Akili Smith, bring 100th-season Pirates first high school state crown?

California high school football coach steps down after winning CIF title

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California