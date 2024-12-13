Sacramento Grant Union vs. Oxnard Pacifica: Live updates from CIF state championship
Oxnard Pacifica and Sacramento Grant Union will battle it out in the CIF 2-AA state title match on Friday for the right to call themselves California high school football state champions.
Pacifica (11-4) lost four games in five weeks earlier this season, but the Tritons have been on a tear since, winning all of their last eight games, including a 37-20 victory over Narbonne last week.
Grant (11-3) enters this matchup on a nine-game winning streak in which the Pacers have outscored their opponents 451-100. They beat Saint Francis 38-30 last week to earn their spot in the state championship.
CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL BRACKETS
Follow along below for live updates from the Grant Union vs. Pacifica CIF Division 2-AA state championship game Friday in Mission Viejo. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. PT.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Pacifica vs. Grant Union football live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
Other California high school football news:
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer named high school football coach at California alma mater
Texas A&M signee Marco Jones wins prestigious award for second year in a row
Will Pittsburg's 5-7 quarterback outplay Akili Smith, bring 100th-season Pirates first high school state crown?
California high school football coach steps down after winning CIF title
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports