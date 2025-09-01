California High School Football Coach Fired After Forfeit
After being forced to forfeit this past Friday night vs. nationally-ranked Mater Dei, Bishop Montgomery High School in California has fired its head coach.
Ed Hodgkiss was let go by the school after his team was unable to field enough players to take on Mater Dei. The team had several players suspended for their role in a bench-clearing brawl against St. Louis a week earlier.
The school released a statement that the Los Angeles Times reported.
“We write today to share that Mr. Ed Hodgkiss is no longer employed at Bishop Montgomery High School,” the release stated. “We are grateful for his years of dedication and service to our students and community. We keep him and his family in our prayers, asking God to bless them in this next chapter.
“School and Archdiocesan policy require that personnel matters remain confidential, but should you have concerns, please contact the main office, and the school administration will respond as appropriate. Please be assured of our commitment to all our families through this transition, as we continue to determine next steps for fulfilling the roles that Mr. Hodgkiss served.”
Hodgkiss was in his 16th season leading the program, having gone 84-69-1 during that time. The Knights won league championships five times, with the last coming in 2018.
Bishop Montgomery also had Several Players Ruled Ineligible
According to a report by On3.com, Bishop Montgomery previously had several players ruled ineligible after they transferred to the team over the summer. The reason was listed at “Penalty for Providing Incorrect, Inaccurate, Incomplete or False Information.”
The Knights played in Hawaii in the season opener vs. St. Louis, falling 34-27. In the final moments, players both teams were involved in a brawl.