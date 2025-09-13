California High School Football How Top 25 State Football Teams Fared - Sept. 12-13
The landscape of California High School football takes shape normally by the middle of September. Check out scores from the best of the best below.
Of the Top 25 teams that played Friday, 15 were victorious, six took losses, though five of those losses were to other ranked teams.
HOW CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FARED (9-12-2025)
(Records up to date)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0)
Final: St. John Bosco 42, San Mateo Serra 0
The Braves stay unbeaten and appear to be playing the best football in the Southland along with Sierra Canyon and Mission Viejo. According to Chris Camello, sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu was 12 of 15 for 205 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for another.
2. MATER DEI (3-1, LW #1)
Final: Corona Centennial 43, Mater Dei 36 LIVE UPDATES | 5 TAKEAWAYS
Game features 28-0 run by Centennial in the first quarter, 29-0 run by Mater Dei in the third quarter and a 10-point finale from Centennial in the fourth. Monarchs can't overcome six turnovers, 12 penalties. Great resolve by host Huskies, who beat Monarchs for first time in a decade.
3. MISSION VIEJO (4-0)
Final: Mission Viejo 34, San Diego Lincoln 24
The Diablos score 17 straight in the fourth quarter. LIVE UPDATES
4. SIERRA CANYON (4-0)
Final: Sierra Canyon 49, Downey 7
Trailblazers defense holds Oscar Rios to 3 of 12 passing for just 32 yards. Sierra Canyon has outscored its opponents 177-7 in four games.
5. DE LA SALLE (3-0)
Final: De La Salle 40, Saint Francis 0
Spartans' defense still hasn't allowed a point, while the offense gets in full gear behind Jaden Jefferson's 75-yard TD run to start the scoring. Brayden Knight competed a 41-yard TD pass to Dylan Scott to make it 13-0, sophomore LB Landon Miller added a scoop and score, Jefferson added another TD run and Duece Jones-Drew and Brady Smith finished things off with third-quarter TD runs.
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1)
Final: Santa Margarita 44, Oaks Christian 14
Duce Smith ran for 122 yards and three TDs in the win. Carson Palmer's team has won three straight.
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1)
Final: Orange Lutheran 35, Gardena Serra 14
According to Steve Fryer, the Lancers used another big second half behind junior QB Regan Toki (15 of 18, 165 yards, three total touchdowns.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1)
Led 35-0 at halftime before letting subs and clock take over. Bingham fell to 0-4.
9. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0)
Final: Los Alamitos 48, St. Paul 14
Griffins have outscored opponents 192-78, including 138-35 the last three weeks.
10. SERVITE (3-1)
Final: Servite 29, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 23
Fights back from 13-0 deficit on the road
11. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (3-1)
12. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (3-0)
Next: Sept. 19 at Helix
13. FOLSOM (3-1)
Final: Folsom 49, Sacred Heart Cathedral 7
Without 5-star QB Ryder Lyons (injured ankle), the Bulldogs respond to humbling defeat at Mission Viejo with resounding win over unbeaten Irish squad. Backup QB Brody Rudnicki with five TD passes, two to Ole Miss-bound Jameson Powell of 79 and 9 yards.
14. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1)
Final: Rockwall Heath (Texas) 34, San Juan Hills 26
15. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-3)
Final: Chaparral 54, Rancho Cucamonga 42
Via Pete Marshall, three straight special teams plays led to three straight Chaparral touchdowns in the second quarter leading to the win. Dane Weber was 11 of 14 for 201 yards and three scores for Chaparral offsetting a fine performance from RC's Jacob Chambers (20 of 23, 205 yards, three TDs) and RB James Strong III (152 yards rushing, 3 TDs).
After two losses by a total of five points, Rancho's defense carried the day.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (2-0)
Next: Saturday vs. Pittsburg
17. GARDENA SERRA (2-1, LW #11)
18. DAMIEN (3-0)
Final: Damien 24, Tustin 7
Next: Friday vs. Tustin
Damien defense had six sacks. QB Isaiah Arriaza threw for 214 yards and three TDs.
19. DOWNEY (3-1)
20. PITTSBURG (2-0)
Next: Saturday at Riordan
21. LA COSTA CANYON (4-0)
Final: La Costa Canyon 28, San Clemente 14
22. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1)
Final: Murrieta Valley 56, Murrieta Mesa 6
According to Sabrina McClain, Jacob Taddi had three TDs and Daniel Mielke II was 5 of 6 passing for 165 yards and three TDs.
23. BEAUMONT (4-0)
Final: Beaumont 27, Chaminade 14
24. LEUZINGER (2-0)
Next: Sept. 19 at JSerra Catholic
25. YORBA LINDA (4-0)
Final: Yorba Linda 35, Esperanza 7
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report