California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 9, 2025
There are 59 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 9th. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup on Thursday features Orosi as they travel to take on Granite Hills.
California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 9
Another action-packed week of football continues, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are four Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Tehachapi vs North, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, Dinuba vs Tulare Western, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are nine Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Lincoln vs Branham, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Cruz vs Marina, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are four Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Carson vs Gardena, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Los Angeles vs Torres, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are two North Coast Section high school football games in California today. The first game, Castro Valley vs Moreau Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dougherty Valley vs Monte Vista, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are two Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Lathrop vs Johansen, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Encina Prep vs Mira Loma, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are two San Diego Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Bishop's vs Don Lugo, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Fe Christian vs Classical Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 9
There are 30 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Magnolia vs Century, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Norte Vista vs Patriot, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
