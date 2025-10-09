High School

California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 9, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Thursday, October 9

CJ Vafiadis

Dennis Lee

There are 59 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 9th. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup on Thursday features Orosi as they travel to take on Granite Hills.

California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 9

Another action-packed week of football continues, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.

﻿CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are four Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Tehachapi vs North, starts at 5:00 PM. The final game, Dinuba vs Tulare Western, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿View full Central Section scoreboard﻿

﻿﻿CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are nine Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Lincoln vs Branham, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Cruz vs Marina, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are four Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Carson vs Gardena, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Los Angeles vs Torres, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Los Angeles City Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are two North Coast Section high school football games in California today. The first game, Castro Valley vs Moreau Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dougherty Valley vs Monte Vista, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full North Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are two Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Lathrop vs Johansen, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Encina Prep vs Mira Loma, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿View full Sac-Joaquin Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are two San Diego Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Bishop's vs Don Lugo, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Santa Fe Christian vs Classical Academy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿View full San Diego Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 9

There are 30 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Magnolia vs Century, starts at 6:30 PM. The final game, Norte Vista vs Patriot, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California