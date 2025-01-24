California High School Girls Basketball Southern Section Computer Rankings (1/24/2025)
The 2024-25 California high school girls basketball season rolls on and High School on SI continues to crank out its weekly computer rankings for the CIF Southern Section.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest CIF Southern Section girls basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 24, 2025:
CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Ontario Christian (23-1)
2. Etiwanda (16-4)
3. Mater Dei (20-2)
4. Sierra Canyon (18-1)
5. Bishop Montgomery (16-3)
6. Crean Lutheran (19-4)
7. La Salle (16-4)
8. Fairmont Prep (16-7)
9. Ventura (21-1)
10. Westlake (16-4)
11. Rancho Cucamonga (18-3)
12. Moreno Valley (16-5)
13. Villa Park (19-4)
14. King (20-4)
15. San Clemente (17-5)
16. Marlborough (13-5)
17. Brentwood School (13-5)
18. Rancho Christian (16-5)
19. Harvard-Westlake (16-3)
20. Claremont (15-7)
21. Santa Margarita (16-6)
22. Flintridge Prep (11-1)
23. Sage Hill (12-7)
24. Saint Joseph (18-2)
25. Rialto (16-4)
26. Corona Centennial (11-9)
27. Windward (8-7)
28. Buena (17-4)
29. Buena Park (14-6)
30. Camarillo (14-9)
