California high school goes up in flames from Palisades fire
The Pacific Palisades fire has claimed nearly 3,000 acres of wildlife, a bevy of homes, and now a high school as of Tuesday night.
The Pacific Palisades brush fire has engulfed Palisades Charter High School in flames, according to multiple reports.
FOX Los Angeles reporter Matthew Seedorff posted a video on X/Twitter showing parts of the campus up in flames as he writes: "Flames have erupted at Palisades Charter High School."
Seedorff's cameraman, Sam Dubin, went to Palisades High.
Dubin says on video: "This is heartbreaking. This is my alma mater. The baseball field is totally gone, some of the buildings are gone."
In the video, Seedorff points out the football field's scoreboard is on fire.
Reports are claiming the fire is moving at a scary rate, some 300 yards a minute.
Palisades High is still on winter break and isn't scheduled to return to school until Monday, January 13. But it remains to be seen what the future holds for students.
The high school boys basketball game against Venice High scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
