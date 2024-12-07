California's all-time reception leader makes insane one-handed catch in traffic (video)
Leave it to the state's all-time reception leader to haul in the weekend's best catch.
Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal ran up the seam against San Diego Lincoln and hauled in a one-handed catch on a throw from QB Brady Smigiel that wow'd the crowd in the CIF State Division 1-AA regional final Friday night.
More impressively, Rosenthal caught the ball in traffic and took a big hit that drew flags from the officials for hitting a defenseless player.
Rosenthal is a Princeton commit that came into the CIF State playoff game with 1,423 yards receiving on 76 receptions and 23 touchdowns. But in mid-November, the senior standout became California's all-time reception leader when he surpassed Isaiah Hodgins' 297-mark. Hodgins of Berean Christian Walnut Creek did it in 46 games from 2013 to 2016. Rosenthal got to 304 receptions in 44 games.
Rosenthal also plays defensive back where he's got 24 career interceptions, including 12 in one season last year as a junior. The 24 sits at eighth all-time in California.
The winner of Friday's game will play in the CIF State Division 1-AA final against the winner of Folsom and Pittsburg in the NorCal regional game.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: