California Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings (12-26-2024)
With a resounding 59-34 win over Ontario Christian in the finals of the Nike Tournament of Champions' top division, Archbishop Mitty took a firm grasp of the top spot in the California Top 25 girls basketball rankings, presented by SBLive/High Schools on SI.
The Monarchs were ranked second behind the previously unbeaten Knights, but the Monarchs put on a defensive clinic in Saturday's championship game in Phoenix, while getting 25 points from preseason All-American McKenna Woliczko, the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
It was the second championship in a row for the Monarchs and second MVP for Woliczko, a 6-2 junior wing.
The Monarchs took a similar path in 2023-24, won 30 games in a row before dropping the state Open Division finals for a third consecutive year, this time for a second straight season to Etiwanda.
For Ontario Christian (14-1), it will go ad a good learning experience and in just a week the Knights will be able to avenge the loss at the Sabrino Ionescu Showcase when the two teams face off in the premium game.
There will likely be much more movement in the rankings after this week, which is highlighted by the 24th West Coast Jamboree in Northern California. The 104-team, 13-division three-day tournament opens Friday and features such state-ranked teams as Bishop Montgomery, Mater Dei and Carondelet.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI 6 | Preseason All-American team
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 26
1. Mitty (8-0)
A wonderful win and second straight Nike TOC championship is exceptional, but Monarchs now 100% focused on winning their final game. Three straight years losing in California State Open Division finals after brilliant regular and playoff seasons not good enough.
2. Ontario Christian (14-1)
A humbling 59-34 loss to Mitty in Dec. isn't the worst thing in the world and may just prove hugely beneficial.
3. Sierra Canyon (9-0)
A 69-56 win over Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) on Dec. 20 is the Trailblazers' closest game all season.
4. Etiwanda (4-4)
Look for the Eagles to get on a long win streak following an 88-79 loss to Long Island Lurtheran on Dec. 14.
5. Mater Dei (12-2)
The Monarchs won 2 of 3 at the Nike TOC, with a 59-42 semifinal loss to Mitty before a 72-57 third-place win over Bullis. Will have a tough test at the West Coast Jamboree in the Bay Area, starting with very tall and athletic Oakland Tech.
6. Clovis West (12-0)
Three straight wins last week in Oregon over Beaverton (71-46), Williamette (62-53) and South Medford (68-48) vaults the Golden Eagles to the Tampa Bay Christias Invitational in Florida.
7. Bishop Montgomery (9-2)
The Knights followed up a humbling 80-40 loss to Ontario Christian with a 71-59 win over Fairmont prep. Now they head to Northern California for the West Coast Jamboree, opening with St. Mary's-Stockton. Rice-bound Jordin Blackmon leads Bishop Montgomery.
8. Clovis (12-1)
The Cougars continue to be one of the surprise teams of the state following their only loss — 54-49 to Oakland Tech — with four straight wins including 60-44 over Santa Rosa power Cardinal Newman.
9. Sage Hill (8-6)
The Lignting took some lumps at the Nike TOC, losing four straight, including 60-49 to Mater Dei. Be interesting to see which direction the team trends.
10. Fairmont Prep (8-4)
Don't be fooled by the four losses, all to top 10 teams: Ontario Christian (79-62), Sierra Canyon (81-63), Mater Dei (65-46) and Bishop Montgomery (71-59). The Huskies opened with a 116-17 win. They feature four who average in double-digit scoring led by Adyra Rajan (20.3) along with Sarah Aldeguer (14.4) and Lesina Afu (14.2). All are juniors.
11. Moreno Valley (11-5)
Has played one of the toughest schedules in the state, and recently knocked off previous No. 13 Mission Hills (82-54) and No. 16 Carondelet (55-46). Alaysha Mills, a sophomore, had 26 points in the win over Mission Hills, one of four in double figures.
12. Brentwood (6-2)
The Eagles head South to the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas following a 58-54 loss to West of Salt Lake City.
13. St. Mary's (6-4)
Went 2-2 at the Nike TOC with wins over Gilbert (Ariz.) 61-53 in double overtime and Denver East (68-63), also in overtime. Tough WCJ opener with Bishop Montgomery.
14. McClatchy (7-2)
Since a tough 55-52 loss to St. Mary's, have won four straight scoring at least 62 in each game by margins of 35, 13, 19 and 33.
15. Folsom (7-0)
The Bulldogs are also en route to Florida for the Tampa Bay Christias Invitational after three lopsided wins over Northern California opponents: Lodi (77-28), Pleasant Valley (79-41) and Oak Ridge (75-61).
16. Carondelet (11-2)
Hard to write this score without wincing, but Cougars finished their nonleague schedule with a 69-4 win over Livermore. That was after winning three of four at Nike TOC including impressive wins over Perry (72-48), La Jolla Country Day (64-43) and Fayetteville (56-54).
17. Harvard-Westlake (9-2)
The defending state D2 champions are on a seven-game win streak, including an impressive 73-60 win over previously No.16 Windward.
18. Rancho Christian (10-2)
Since a 64-58 loss to McClatchy, the Eagles have won seven straight, scoring more than 70 in six of them, including a 92-41 win over San Jacinto when Ebony Taylor-Smith broke loose for 30 points and Julia Wilson had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assits.
19. Acalanes (8-0)
The Dons, led by seniors Karyss Lancanlale, Sophie Chinn and Dulci Vail and longtime coach Margaret Gartner (613 wins), have scored at least 70 in three wins, including an impressive 78-55 home win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
20. San Ramon Valley (6-1)
The Wolves opened with four straight wins before a 63-61 home loss to Clovis. They rebounded with wins over Clovis North (66-26) and West (82-28).
21. La Jolla Country Day (7-4)
Went 2-2 at Nike TOC, winning games against Cherry Creek (69-54) and Hamilton (69-47), while losing to Ridgeline (49-33) and Carondelet (64-43).
22. Pinewood (4-1)
The Panthers won two of three in Hawaii, losing to perennial national power Long Island Lutheran, 77-56. They rebounded with wins over host 'Lolani (67-36) and Evergreen Valley (77-21), the latter making 13 of 28 on 3-pointers.
23. Ventura (11-1)
The Cougars have won nine straight since a 53-48 loss versus Westlake, including a 65-54 win over Chaminade last week as Kailee Staniland had 23 points and sophomore Brinley Anderson contributed 16 points and 18 rebounds.
24. Bishop O'Dowd (5-3)
The Dragons went 3-1 in the Mike Desper Division, losing to West Linn (50-38), before beating Basha (59-38), Sunnyslope (36-32) and Caruthers (55-41). s
25. Oakland Tech (6-2)
The five-time state champs are a handful with twin towers, 6-5 junior Jhiai Johnson (21.5 ppg) and 6-2 junior Terri'A Russell (20.0). The key for the Bulldogs will be guard play.