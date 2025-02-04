California Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings (2-4-2025)
First it was Mitty's McKenna Woliczko. Now it's Mater Dei's Kaeli Wynn. Two nationally-ranked junior wings have gone done for the season with knee injuries, altering the the direction of the California High School postseason which is only weeks away.
Despite three victories, No. 2 Mater Dei certainly appears vulnerable simply due to the loss of its four-star standout. Vulnerable at least to the big four of SoCal: Ontario Christian, Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon and the Monarchs, who definitely have others to fill the gap — certainly 5-9 senior Amaya Williams is capabable of big games like Wynn.
But the loss simply taxes the Mater Dei's depth, rebounding and shooting.
McDonald's All-American and Iowa commit Addie Deal will likely also be asked to do more, which is already considerable.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS (2-4-2025)
1. Ontario Christian (25-1)
End regular season with 77-50 win over Lynwood as Keleena Smith had 26 points, Dani Robinson and Sydney Douglas added 12 each and Tati Griffin contributed 10. Ended on 11-game win streak.
2. Mater Dei (26-2)
Devastating news that top junior Kaeli Wynn is lost for the season with a dislocated knee as first reported by the Orange County Register. Team's second leading scorer (17.7 per game) and top rebounder (7.1) and three-point shooter (75 of 172, 43%). Team has won 15 straight, including two last week without Wynn, 56-36 to Santa Margarita and 65-44 to JSerra Catholic and on Monday, 66-40 over Orange Lutheran when Deal had 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Devynn Kiernan added 12 points, including three three-pointers. The margin of difference between the top four Southern Section teams are so slight, a loss of such a significant player will be a huge challenge for Monarchs to overcome.
3. Etiwanda (21-4)
The Eagles are rolling now with 17 straight wins, including 80-27 over Chino Hills and 109-77 Saturday over Rancho Christian. Ends regular season Wednesday at home against Los Osos. The McDonald's All-American pair of Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (29 points) and Grace Knox (28 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) led the way.
4. Sierra Canyon (24-1)
It's 19 in a row for the Trailblazers who recorded three more blowout wins over Harvard-Westlake (72-38), Chaminade (68-38) and Louisville (89-45). Closes the regular season at home Wednesday with Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.
5. Archbishop Mitty (16-3)
The Monarchs are adjusting without two-time national Player of the Year McKenna Wolicko (torn ACL) showed in couple lopsided wins over Saint Francis (78-52) and Valley Christian (78-32), two Top 15 Bay Areas team. Sophomore Ze'Ni Patterson had 15 points, Devin Cosgriff had 14, Maliya Hunter 11 and Tiera McCarthy 10.
6. Clovis West (26-0)
The Golden Eagles are completing one of the greatest regular seasons in Central Section history after two more lopsided wins over Central (78-53) and Clovis East (91-30). Big game Friday at Clovis.
7. Folsom (19-3)
The Bulldogs had a busy blowout week with wins over Rocklin (97-35), Davis (77-27) and Granite Bay (91-23). That's a week's margin of victory of 180 points or an average of 60. Ugh. Should be a little more challenging this week against Del Oro (16-8) and Whitney (13-11).
8. Bishop Montgomery (20-3)
The Knights won their ninth and 10th in a row over St. Anthony (79-53) and La Salle (58-41) and close the regular season against St. Mary's Academy.
9. Brentwood (20-6)
Had nice wins last week over Crossroads (90-65) and Campbell Hall (76-40) but stumbled Monday at home against Windward (75-62) as the Eagles couldn't recover from a 24-15 deficit out of the gate.
10. Fairmont Prep (20-8)
Close out the regular season in dominating fashion with wins over Pacifica Christian (71-29), Avalon (92-12) and Westlake (55-39). Adyra Rajan (23.3), Sarah Aldeguer (14.7) and Maria Mejia (12.3) lead the team in scoring.
11. Moreno Valley (22-6)
Finished league play undefeated at 10-0 with a 80-76 win over Rancho Christian after previous wins last week over Heritage (74-35), Paloma Valley (86-20) and Beaumont (92-22). The Vikings overcame a 32-19 deficit after one quarter, aided by a 19-8 run in the second. According to the Press-Enterprise, McKenzie Gillman and Leiayjah Mills combined for 42 points and Alysha Mills and Tamia Hardwick had 16 rebounds apiece.
12. Acalanes (22-1)
The Dons keep racking up the wins — 10 in row — after lopsided league wins over Mt. Diablo (55-39) and Clayton Valley Charter (72-25) before a big 74-67 win over Sac-Joaquin Section power McClatchy on Saturday as senior guard Karyss Lacanlale exploded for 34 points.
13. Pinewood (15-3)
A pair of lopsided wins over Notre Dame-Belmont (93-33) and Alameda (79-39) sandwiched a terrific 57-50 home win over Priory as Vallory Kuelker had 25 points including six three-pointers.
14. San Ramon Valley (20-3)
A pair of easy EBAL wins over Granada (75-37) and Foothill (73-25) gets the Wolves to the stretch drive — three more regular season games, including a tough home game with perennial SJS power St. Mary's on Thursday.
15. Sage Hill (18-8)
The Lightning won their eighth and ninth in a row over San Jacinto (78-45) and Rosary Academy (63-37) before dropping a 65-55 game to Rialto. Sage Hill hosts St. Margaret's on Tuesday.
16. Carondelet (19-4)
The Cougars looked good in a 78-50 home win over St. Mary's before victories over Foothill (77-18) and Marin Catholic (76-40). The dynamic duo of Sophia Ross and Layla Dixon led a balanced attack with 12 points apiece for the Cougars against Marin Catholic, according to West Coast Preps.
17. Ventura (26-1)
The Cougars continued their landmark season with three more wins over San Marcos (70-31), Rio Mesa (76-20) and Santa Barbara (75-32). Host cross-town Channel League rival Buena on Tuesday. Buena gave the Cougars all they could handle the first time, losing 52-44.
18. Windward (16-7)
Big week for the Wildcats, who pulled off four wins: Viewpoint (72-33), Crossroads (69-43), Palisades (71-41) and Brentwood (75-62). Windward has home games with Archer and Campbell Hall Tuesday and Wednesday to close the regular season.
19. Riordan (14-6)
The Crusaders repounded from a tough loss to always dangerous St. Ignatius (55-49) with nice wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral (61-44) and Presentation (69-22)
20. Harvard-Westlake (20-5)
A lopsided loss to Sierra Canyon (76-38) didn't deter the Wolverines who knocked off Louisville (59-48) and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (64-25). Harvard-Westlake hosts Marlborough on Tuesday.
21. Rancho Christian (20-8)
No shame in losing to Etiwanda (109-77) and Moreno Valley (80-76) on top of wins over Valley View (87-53) and Heritage (74-40). The Eagles, led by Julia Wilson (19.9 ppg) and Ebony Taylor-Smith (16.0) are battle tested for the playoffs.
22. McClatchy (18-6)
The loss to Acalanes should only benefit the Lions, as will a tough 64-57 win over Antelope mixed in with a 75-10 win over Cordova. Closes the regular season with home game versus West Park and league game at Grant.
23. Cardinal Newman (20-3)
The Cardinals have won 13 straight, the last two over Rancho Cotate (86-17) and Maria Carrillo (74-33). Close the regular season at home against Montgomery (Wednesday) and at Analy (Friday).d
24. Priory (15-4)
Another good loss, 57-50 to Pinewood, should only increase the Panthers a Central Coast Section Open spot. They also had a nice 69-36 win over Sacred Heart Prep as Natalie Neuman and Ugreat Daniels had 13 points apiece.
25. Hamilton-Los Angeles (19-2)
The Yankees' only losses came in a season-opener to Ventura by forfeit and 68-52 to Westlake. Jade Fort (23.5 ppg) and Kinidi Curl (18.8), a pair of seniors, lead the way.