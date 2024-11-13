Centennial vs. Mission Viejo football playoff game feels like 'public school Superbowl'
What's the best way to describe the high school football quarterfinal matchup between Mission Viejo and Corona Centennial?
A heavyweight fight? Maybe, with Michael Buffer saying something like ...
In one corner, a public school powerhouse that's been a mainstay in the Southern Section's top division for decades under coach Matt Logan with 5-star QB Husan Longstreet: Corona Centennial!
In the other corner, the challenger, an unbeaten juggernaut with a two-QB system and one of the nation's sack leaders in Jaden Williams: the 10-0 Mission Viejo Diablos!
Okay, fine ... we'll keep it on the gridiron. How about Southern California's public school Superbowl?
"I guess it's fair to put it that way," Centennial coach Matt Logan said laughing.
Corona Centennial (8-2) will travel to play Mission Viejo (10-0) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal Friday night, in what will be a clash of two of the Southern Section's top public school football programs. (PICK A WINNER)
"Calling it the public school Superbowl is too much," Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson said. "But I will say this: I think the three best teams in California are on the same side of the Division 1 bracket in Mater Dei, Centennial and us."
It will be the third time the two teams face off in the Division 1 playoffs, but something feels different about this year's matchup.
"I think it's because we're the underdog," Logan said. "That's different."
Logan isn't wrong about that. Calpreps projects Mission Viejo to win 35-28. It's also the first time Centennial will play on the road for its opening playoff game since 2005.
"We've been playing in these games for a long time. We know what to expect and our fan base travels well," Logan said. "Should be fun."
In 2022, Mission Viejo beat Centennial in the quarterfinals 31-28 before falling to St. John Bosco in that year's edition of the semifinal, 41-6. In 2021, the two met in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs and Centennial won 62-16.
"Hey, it's the Division 1 playoffs. We have to be ready for anything," Johnson said.
Centennial has been the perennial public school program for the last decade. Last year, the Huskies were edged by St. John Bosco in the semifinals 43-42. But as of late, Mission Viejo has been right there, too.
"We're not trying to be the best public football school, we're trying to be the best football school, period," Johnson said.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Corona Centennial
QB - Husan Longstreet, Sr. (Texas A&M)
RB - Braylin Drake, So.
WR - Cory Butler Jr., Sr. (Arizona State)
OLB/DE - Jonathan McKinley II, Jr.
DB - Boogie Williams, Jr.
OL - Drew Hill, Sr. (SMU)
Mission Viejo
QB - Luke Fahey, Jr.
QB - Draiden Trudeau, Sr.
WR - Phillip Bell Jr., Sr. (Ohio State)
WR - Vance Spafford, Jr. (Georgia)
DE - Jaden Williams (San Diego State)
DB - Dijon Lee, Sr. (Alabama)
