CIF California State Bowl Northern California Championships pairings, brackets, predictions, analysis
In hours, the the games begin — 14 Northern regional contests to decide who will be in the finals of the CIF State Bowl Championships.
The four team brackets in 14 divisions will be paired to two teams after games Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.
The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).
One championship game has been decided and that is the biggest game, the Open Division will pit De La Salle (12-0) vs. national No. 1 Mater Dei (12-0). That game will be played Dec. 14 at Saddleback College.
OPEN DIVISION BRACKET
Here are the other brackets and matchups.
DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET
Folsom (12-1) at Pittsburg (11-2) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
How will the host Pirates possibly slow down Ryder Lyons, who has piled up nearly 8,000 yards and 118 touchdowns in 28 games, 25 victories, two section, one regional and one state title? Pittsburg, which lost 28-25 in last year's D1-A NorCal game at Folsom, features five players who signed Division I scholarship offers on Wednesday, all on defense. Complete preview here.
CalPreps prediction: Folsom 40, Pittsburg 26
Mitch Stephens: Pittsburg 22, Folsom 21
DIVISION 1–A BRACKET
St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
The Wildcats won the Central Coast Section Open title Nov. 22 with 10-7 win over St. Francis. Central was a surprise D1 champion out of the Central Section behind a throng of underclass athletes including sophomore QB Jelani Dippel (3,070 yards passing, 38 TDs) and one of the top junior athletes in the state Brandon Smith (1,638 yards rushing, 22 TDs, 59 tackles).
CalPreps prediction: Central 34, St. Ignatius 17
MS: St. Ignatius 21, Central 20
DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET
Grant (10-3) at Saint Francis, Mountain View (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis won its 17th CCS title but first in a decade with a stirring 27-7 win over a red-hot Los Gatos team as Lancers picked up the slack for injured Player of the Year candidate Kingston Keanaaina. They’ll host a super athletic Grant squad that lost in the state finals last year and is led by QB Luke Alexander (2,853 passing yards, 36 TDs) and RB Brandon Lambert (1,600 yards from scrimmage, 18 TDs).
CalPreps prediction: Grant 40, St. Francis 17
MS: Grant 35, St. Francis 28
DIVISION 2–A BRACKET
Wilcox (11-2) at Twelve Bridges (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Wilcox fought back from a 20-7 halftime deficit with three unanswered TDs in the third quarter and 202 yards rushing and two scores by Brayden Rosa to beat Palma-Salinas 35-26 for the CCS D2 crown. Twelve Bridges is a high-powered third-year program that has scored 662 points, including a 55-7 win over Patterson to win a Sac-Joaquin Section crown.
CalPreps prediction: Twelve Bridges 38, Wilcox 20
MS: Wilcox 20, Twelve Bridges 17
DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET
Amador Valley (9-4) at McClymonds (10-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Amador Valley won its first NCS title with a 42-18 D2 win over Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland behind a combined total touchdowns from Tristan Ti’a and Ismael Duenas. McClymonds defeated Oakland 32-7 for its 15th straight OAL crown. Mack, after its fifth state title, is led by the two-way wrecking crew, RB-MLB Sharky Tamale.
CalPreps prediction: Amador Valley 38, McClymonds 27
MS: Amador Valley 35, McClymonds 28
DIVISION 3–A BRACKET
Vanden (11-2) at Pleasant Valley (9-3) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Vanden has won seven straight after losing back-to-back games to Rodriguez (45-21) and Vacaville (31-13). Senior QB Kalani McLeod had a remarkable night in a 49-35 win over Oakdale in a Sac-Joaquin Section title game, completing 22 of 27 for 484 yards and six touchdowns, three going to Logan Bailey (14 catches, 258 yards and three TDs). Pleasanton Valley is also on a major roll with seven straight wins, including a 48-21 section title win over Red Bluff.
CalPreps prediction: Pleasant Valley 31, Vanden 21
MS: Vanden 31, Pleasant Valley 24
DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET
St. Vincent de Paul (12-1) at Hughson (13-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
St. Vincent, the defending state 6-AA champion, ended Sonoma Valley’s perfection season with a 51-8 NCS D5 title as Mason Caturegli rushed 18 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Hughson edged Sutter 30-29 for the SJS D5 crown.
CalPreps prediction: Hughson 31, St. Vincent 28
MS: St. Vincent 27, Hughson 21
DIVISION 4–A BRACKET
Kerman (12-2) at Sonora (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Kerman scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 tie. Adrian Torres threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns. The Lions have won six straight. Sonora has won five straight, including a 23-20 thriller over Bradshaw Christian to win the SJS title.
CalPreps prediction: Sonora 34, Kerman 27
MS: Kerman 28, Sonora 21
DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET
Acalanes (10-3) vs. Carmel (13-0) at Monterey Peninsula College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Acalanes, the defending state 3-AA, beat Campolindo-Morage 20-17 for the NCS D3 title behind 141 yards rushing by Josh Elerts and 5 catches, 114 yards and two TDs from sophomore Finley Rivera. Carmel is led by Northern California’s top senior recruit, 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd, an Alabama commit. See Lloyd's story.
CalPreps prediction: Acalanes 42, Carmel 31
MS: Acalanes 27, Carmel 24
DIVISION 5–A BRACKET
Lassen (10-3) at American Canyon (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
American Canyon won its first NCS title with a 35-28 D4 title over Redwood-Larkspur behind QB Mason Harris (187 yards rushing) and RB Andrew Lopez (three TDs). Lassen is led by the two-headed rushing monster of Dathen Moore and Dowan Stephens, who have combined for 3,803 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns.
CalPreps prediction: American Canyon 31, Lassen 28
MS: American Canyon 24, Lassen 17
DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET
Arcata (12-1) at Winters (12-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Winters has had a perfect season thanks to a remarkable defense that has recorded seven shutouts and won its section title game, 45-7 over East Nicolaus. Arcata's only defeat was 27-21 to Ferndale and since then have recorded decisive wins over Bethel (52-12), Petaluma (69-34) and last week over Miramonte (28-21).
CalPreps prediction: Winders 28, Arcata 27
MS: Winters 17, Arcata 7
DIVISION 6–A BRACKET
Summerville (12-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Prep beat Burlingame 21-10 thanks to a combined 200 yards rushing and two TDs from Greg Gamitian, Sasha Bamdad and Maxime Morelle. Summerville has outscored opponents 557-139.
CalPreps prediction:
CalPreps predictions: Sacred Heart Prep 22, Summerville 21
MS: Sacred Heart Prep 21, Summerville 14
DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET
Leland (10-3) at Moreau Catholic (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Moreau beat defending state champion 21-19 thanks to a perfect 11-for-11 performance by senior QB Jeremiah Charles who threw for 227 yards and two TDs, both to Jalen Arnold (3 catches, 102 yards). Leland prevented Sequoia-Redwood City from its first CCS title with a 27-21 D5 win behind a combined 242 yards and four TDs from QB Jacob Gibson.
CalPreps prediction: Moreau Catholic 31, Leland 21
MS: Moreau Catholic 24, Leland 21
DIVISION 7–A BRACKET
Los Molinos (8-5) vs. Balboa (7-5) at CCSF – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
Balboa gave up less than 100 total yards in a 26-7 San Francisco Section championship win over run-heavy Lincoln. The Bucanners will see more of the same from Los Molinos which is led by 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior back Harrison Hamre, who has carried the ball 360 times for 2,905 yards and 31 touchdowns. He had 31 rushes for 136 yards and three scores in the Bulldogs’ 37-35 Northern Section title win over Maxwell.
CalPreps prediction: Balboa 38, Los Molinos 14
MS: Balboa 28, Los Molinos 21