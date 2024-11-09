CIF Central Section 2024 football playoff first-round scores: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-2-2024)
The CIF Central Section high school football playoffs are official in full swing as all eight divisions got a full first round of play in.
In all 41 games were play Friday, and there were a couple of huge upsets as two No. 15 seeds upended No. 2 seeds.
For the first time Division I has been divided into A and AA divisions with the top eight going in AA. The next eight are placed in Division 1-A.
At the top of that list is Clovis East (10-0), which completed its perfect regular season last week, with a convincing 38-21 win over Clovis North (7-3), which is the second seed in Division 1-AA. Three of the top four seeds advanced in that division with No. 5 Clovis ending the perfect season of No. 4 Hanford, 49-31. The three other margin of victories were 28, 21 and 18.
Clovis North is the defending Division I champion. Other defending champions are Central Valley Christian (D2), Mission Oak (D3), Torres (D4), Wasco (D5), Strathmore (D6) and Fresno Christian (8-man).
- HOW THEY FARED: Central Section's Top 15
First-round play in all divisions is Nov. 8, followed by semifinal games (Nov. 15) and championship games (Nov. 22).
Champions in all divisions (other than 8-man) advance to the CIF Northern California Bowl series, with the winners of those games, advancing to state championship contests against Southern California champions.
FIRST-ROUND FOOTBALL SCORES FOR CENTRAL DIVISION
DIVISION 1-AA
No. 1 Clovis East 48, No. 8 Tulare Union 20
No. 5 Clovis 49, No. 4 Hanford 31
No. 3 Central 35, No. 6 Liberty 14
No. 2 Clovis North 24, No. 7 Sanger 6
DIVISION 1-A
No. 1 Bakersfield 23, No. 8 San Joaquin Memorial 7
No. 4 Arroyo Grande 27, No. 5 Clovis West 22
No. 3 Frontier 21, No. 6 Bullard 14
No. 7 Centennial 20, No. 2 Buchanan 7
DIVISION 2
No. 9 St. Joseph 24, No. 8 Lemoore 23
No. 5 Sunnyside 33, No. 12 Tehachapi 21
No. 6 San Luis Obispo 26, No. 11 Highland 8
No. 7 Kingsburg 28, No. 10 Redwood 6
DIVISION 3
No. 8 Monache 32, No. 9 Lompoc 6
No. 5 Kerman 42, No. 12 Mission Oak 20
No. 6 Kennedy 48, No. 11 Stockdale
No. 10 Nipomo 26, No. 7 Independence 21
DIVISION 4
No. 5 North 30, No. 9 Templeton 13
No. 5 Immanuel 22, No. 12 Mission College Prep 21
No. 4 McLane 35, No. 13 Wasco 17
No. 3 Coalinga 23, No. 14 Washington Union 22
No. 6 Chowchilla 49, No. 11 Cabrillo 23
No. 10 South 14, No. 7 Dos Palos 7
No. 15 Roosevelt 23, No. 2 Exeter 16
DIVISION 5
No. 1 Bishop Union 41, No. 16 Sanger West 6
No. 9 Santa Ynez 35, No. 8 Arven 21
No. 5 Atascadero 21, No. 12 Liberty
No. 4 Morro Bay 35, No. 13 Reedley 28
No. 3 Strathmore 38, No. 14 Santa Maria 7
No. 6 Delano 44, No. 11 Fowler 27
No. 15 Hoover 25, No. 2 Woodlake 20
DIVISION 6
No. 1 Minarets 42, No. 16 Tranquillity 14
No. 9 Boron 20, No. 8 Golden Valley 17
No. 12 Mira Monte 56, No. 5 Kern Valley 39
No. 4 Firebaugh 27, No. 13 Orange Cove 21
No. 3 Lindsay 47, No. 14 Rosamond 34
No. 11 Riverdale 32, No. 6 Orosi 21
No. 7 Granite Hills 35, No. 10 Foothill 7
No. 2 Corcoran 42, No. 15 McFarland 6
EIGHT MAN
No. 4 Orcutt Academy 34, No. 5 Lone Pine 20
No. 3 Laton 40, No. 6 Trona 8
No. 2 Fresno Christian 59, No. 7 Alpaugh 6