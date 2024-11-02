How Top 15 CIF Central Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/1/2024)
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 31-NOV. 2)
HOW TOP 15 CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (11/1/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
(CHECK BACK ALL WEEKEND FOR GAME DETAILS)
1. Clovis East (10-0)
Final: Clovis East 38, Clovis North 21
Tyus Miller, a senior quarterback who entered the game with 38 career starts, more than 8,500 career passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards to go with 118 career touchdowns, accounted for four more scores at the Timberwolves completed its regular season 10-0 to win the TRAC league, while Clovis North, which followed the same path last season, fell to 7-3. The two teams could easily meet in a month with the section crown at stake, just like last year, when the Broncos broke the Timberwolves' hearts.
2. Clovis North (7-3)
Final: Clovis East 38, Clovis North 21
McKay Madsen rushed for three touchdowns for the Broncos on runs of 71, 48 and 8 yards.
3. Central (8-2)
Final: Central 39, Buchanan 23
Brandon Smith ws at it again with 29 carries for 233 yards nd two touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Jelani Dippel threw for 201 yrds and three touchdowns to three different receivers including Dayton Scott (7 catches, 82 yards).
4. Bakersfield Christian (8-2)
Final: Bakersfield Christian 55, Garces Memorial 13
The Eagles finished on a five-game win streak, outscoring opponents 207-72, with the only close game being a 24-23 classic over Bakersfield.
5. Bakersfield (9-1)
Final: Bakersfield 38, Independence 21
Up 10-7 in the second quarter, Julian Griego scored on a 1-yard run and after Jakhai Ervin countered with a 45-yard TD run for Independence (4-6), Brenton Brown matched it with a 45-yard TD run late in the half and the Drillers were on their way. Jalen Ford added a long TD catch and Briston bbott a 9-yard TD run for the winners.
6. Clovis (7-3)
Final: Clovis 14, Clovis West 10
The visiting Cougars took a 14-0 lead into halftime, then held on for dear life against the Golden Eagles, who dropped their sixth straight game to finish 3-7. Three of those losses were by four points or less.
7. Hanford (10-0)
Final: Hanford 29, Lemoore 14
The Bullpups won the Milk Can Bowl getting an opening 35-yard touchdown run by Kourdey Glass and never looking back. Daniel Gomez added three touchdown passes to help Hanford secure a perfect regular season.
8. Tulare Union (9-1)
Final: Tulare Union 42, Tulare Western 23
The Tribe, which came in averaging nearly 400 yards per game, raced to a 35-8 lead after three and cruised to the regular-season ending victory. Dominic Wilson started the scoring with TD runs of 9 and 4 yards followed by a 61-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Crisp to Demaje Riley. The Tribe were off an running — and passing.
9. Liberty (7-3)
Final: Liberty 49, Stockdale 0
The Patriots have found their stride heading into the playoffs with a fifth straight win as Jalen Murphy and Dennis Perry rushed for two touchdowns each while combing 134 yards on just 12 carries.
10. Buchanan (6-4)
Final: Central 39, Buchanan 23
The Bears finished on a three-game losing streak, losing to the top three teams in the TRAC, including Clovis North (51-14) and Clovis East (42-11).
11. Centennial (6-4)
Final: Frontier 28, Centennial 14
The Golden Hawks couldn't overcome a 13-0 third-quarter run for the Titans. After a 5-1 start, Centennial dropped three of its lst four games, including a 22-21 overime heartbreaker to Bakersfield.
12. Arroyo Grande (8-2)
Final: Arroyo Grande 42, Mission Prep 7
At Cal Poly Spanos Stadium, Zack Mayman rushed for two touchdowns and Sam Wulff threww for three to Garrett Lloyd, Caleb Clark and Gavin Cecena as the Eagles won a league title.
13. Golden West (9-1)
Final: Golden West 62, El Diamante 0
If this was a prize fight, it would have been stopped in the first quarter when the Trailblazers took a 24-0 lead, extending it to 55-0 by halftime. The second half was played under a running clock.
14. Sanger (8-2)
Final: Sanger 59, San Joaquin Memorial 21
The visiting Apaches rushed for 414 yards, including getting three to break the 100-yard barrier in Kendale McGrew (17 carries, 144 yards, two TDs), Bryson Bakers (13, 122, four touchdowns) and Kayden McGrew (8, 106).
15. San Luis Obispo (9-1)
Final: San Luis Obispo 35, Atascadero 0
The Tigers finished the Sunset League undefeated thanks to a stingy defense and strong all-around play from senior QB Jace Gomes, who had TD runs of 15 and 6 yards. Jacob Garcia, Michael Milner and Colbin Garrison also had TD runs, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.