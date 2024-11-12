CIF North Coast Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-11-2024)
The CIF North Coast Section high school football brackets are in and all nine divisions get underway Friday, Nov. 15.
The top two divisions Open/1 are divided into the top and bottom half of an eight-team division. The upper half which features state-ranked teams, fifth-ranked and top seed De La Salle (which hosts No. 8 San Marin), and ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Pittsburg (which hosts No. 7 Clayton Valley Charter) makes up the Open side of the bracket.
The first-round winners of those two games play for the Open Division title Nov 22, with the loser of that game taking on the advancer from the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I title on Nov. 29-30.
The bottom half of the Division I bracket pits No. 6 seed California at No. 3 San Ramon Valley, and fifth seed Cardinal Newman which travels to No. 4 Marin Catholic on Saturday. The winners of those two games meet Nov. 22-23 with the right to play the loser of the Open Division side.
All section champions qualify for the CIF Northern California Bowl regional, Which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
Other top seeds in each division are Liberty (D2), Acalanes (D3), Ukiah (D4), St. Vincent de Paul (D5), Arcata (D6) and Moreau Catholic (D7). 8-man D1 (Stuart Hall) and 8-man D2 (Cornerstone Christian).
Defending champions are De La Salle (Open), Pittsburg (D1), El Cerrito (D2), Marin Catholic (D3), Acalanes (D4), Miramonte (D5), St. Vincent (D6), Ferndale (D7), South Fork (8-man D1) and Roseland University Prep (8-man D2).