CIF Southern Section 2025 boys, girls high school basketball championship schedule, Feb. 28-March 1
The dates are set.
The CIF Southern Section 2025 boys and girls high school basketball championships will be played on February 28 and March 1.
A combined 20 champions will be crowned this coming weekend — 10 boys' teams and 10 girls' teams, including the almighty Open Division.
The boys' Open Division game will be played on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and the girls' is set for 8:30 p.m. — both at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. The girls' game is set between No. 1 Ontario Christiana and No. 2 Etiwanda.
But the boys' is still undecided as of Monday. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks punched its ticket to the final with a win over Harvard-Westlake Friday night in Pool A, but in Pool B, Tuesday's night's showdown between St. John Bosco and Roosevelt will decide Notre Dame's opponent.
Here is the full championship schedule for Friday and Saturday.
CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
(Time, matchup, boys/girls, division)
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — AZUSA PACIFIC UNIV.
2PM - La Mirada vs. Pilibos. GIRLS 4A
4PM - Gabrielino vs. Rosemead, GIRLS 5A
6PM - Arroyo vs. Rosemead, BOYS 5A
8PM - St. Bonaventure vs. Canyon/CC, BOYS 2A
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 — TOYOTA ARENA
2PM - Rolling Hills Prep vs. Rosary, GIRLS 2A
4PM - Mark Keppel vs. Cerritos, GIRLS 3AA
6PM - Brentwood vs. Rancho Christian, GIRLS D1
8PM - North Torrance vs. Oak Park, GIRLS 2AA
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — TOYOTA ARENA
9:30AM - Ramona vs. Santiago/GG, BOYS 4AA
11:15AM - San Dimas vs. Aquinas, BOYS 3A
1PM - Pacifica Christian/OC vs. Fairmont Prep, BOYS 2AA
4:30PM - Los Alamitos vs. Mira Costa, BOYS D1
6:30PM - Notre Dame/SO vs. Roosevelt/St. John Bosco, BOYS OPEN
8:30PM - Ontario Christian vs. Etiwanda, GIRLS OPEN
SATURDAY, MARCH 1 — EDISON HIGH
10AM - Santa Ana vs. Hillcrest, GIRLS 5AA
12PM - Kaiser vs. Diamond Ranch, BOYS 5A
2PM - Tesoro vs. Serra, GIRLS 4AA
4PM - California vs. Citrus Hill, BOYS 4A
6PM - El Toro vs. Cantwell Sacred Heart, GIRLS 3A
8PM - Knight vs. Sage Hill, BOYS 3AA
TICKET & PARKING INFO
Toyota Arena ticket info: General admission $24; Student $12; Child (13-5) $12
Toyota Arena parking info: $15 (charge or debit card only)
Azusa Pacific University ticket info: General admission $22; Student $11; Child (13-5) $11
Azusa Pacific University parking info: No charge
Edison High ticket info: General admission $15; Students $7; Child (13-5) $7
Edison High parking info: $10 (cash only)
BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
GIRLS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
- OPEN
- DIVISION 1
- DIVISION 2AA
- DIVISION 2A
- DIVISION 3AA
- DIVISION 3A
- DIVISION 4AA
- DIVISION 4A
- DIVISION 5AA
- DIVISION 5A
