Classic at Damien high school basketball championship schedule: St. John Bosco, Roosevelt set for Platinum final
LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.
The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.
Saturday was semifinal day, which will set up a bevy of division finals on Monday highlighted by St. John Bosco and Roosevelt in the Platinum Division championship at 8:30 p.m.
It's a rematch of the 2023 Platinum final. Roosevelt won 68-65.
MONDAY'S FINALS SCHEDULE
PLATINUM: St. John Bosco vs. Roosevelt, 8:30PM
GOLD: Crespi vs. Anaheim/Canyon, 7PM
DIAMOND: Jesuit vs. Rancho Verde, 4PM
SILVER: Vist Murrieta vs. Culver City, 2:30PM
BRONZE: Skyridge (UT) vs. Glendora, 8PM (Event Center)
GREEN: Cleveland vs. Lakewood, 6:30PM (Event Center)
COPPER: Chino Hills vs. Santiago, 5PM (Event Center)
IRON: Chaffey vs. Fontana, 3:30PM (Event Center)
PLATINUM DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
St. John Bosco 66, La Mirada 45: Elzie Harrington led the Braves with 17 points. Chris Komin added 14 in the win.
Roosevelt 86, Layton Christian 65: Issac Williamson scored 34 points and broke a school record with 10 3-pointers. Brayden Burries had 22.
GOLD DIVISION
SEMIFINALS
Crespi 84, Campbell Hall 70: Carter and Isaiah Barnes scored 15 and 17 points, respectively. Peyton White had 19. Campbell Hall's Isaiah Johnson had 34 points.
Anaheim/Canyon 74, Ironwood (AZ) 47: Brandon Benjamin had 34 points in the victory.
FOR SCORES IN OTHER DIVISIONS, CLICK HERE
