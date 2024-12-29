High School

Classic at Damien high school basketball championship schedule: St. John Bosco, Roosevelt set for Platinum final

California's top high school basketball teams will face off in the Classic at Damien final on Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

Tarek Fattal

St. John Bosco forward Christian Collins (right) looks to score against Heritage Christian in the Classic at Damien.
St. John Bosco forward Christian Collins (right) looks to score against Heritage Christian in the Classic at Damien. / Greg Stein

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - One of the best high school basketball tournaments on the West Coast tipped off Thursday at Damien High School in La Verne, California — the Classic at Damien.

The event boasts eight divisions, 128 teams and 256 games over four days. The stretch of high-level hoops is highlighted by the Platinum Division, which includes top-ranked teams like St. John Bosco, Redondo Union, La Mirada, Santa Margarita, and Eastvale Roosevelt, which just won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas before Christmas.

Saturday was semifinal day, which will set up a bevy of division finals on Monday highlighted by St. John Bosco and Roosevelt in the Platinum Division championship at 8:30 p.m.

It's a rematch of the 2023 Platinum final. Roosevelt won 68-65.

MONDAY'S FINALS SCHEDULE

PLATINUM: St. John Bosco vs. Roosevelt, 8:30PM

GOLD: Crespi vs. Anaheim/Canyon, 7PM

DIAMOND: Jesuit vs. Rancho Verde, 4PM

SILVER: Vist Murrieta vs. Culver City, 2:30PM

BRONZE: Skyridge (UT) vs. Glendora, 8PM (Event Center)

GREEN: Cleveland vs. Lakewood, 6:30PM (Event Center)

COPPER: Chino Hills vs. Santiago, 5PM (Event Center)

IRON: Chaffey vs. Fontana, 3:30PM (Event Center)

PLATINUM DIVISION

SEMIFINALS

St. John Bosco 66, La Mirada 45: Elzie Harrington led the Braves with 17 points. Chris Komin added 14 in the win.

Roosevelt 86, Layton Christian 65: Issac Williamson scored 34 points and broke a school record with 10 3-pointers. Brayden Burries had 22.

GOLD DIVISION

SEMIFINALS

Crespi 84, Campbell Hall 70: Carter and Isaiah Barnes scored 15 and 17 points, respectively. Peyton White had 19. Campbell Hall's Isaiah Johnson had 34 points.

Anaheim/Canyon 74, Ironwood (AZ) 47: Brandon Benjamin had 34 points in the victory.

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

