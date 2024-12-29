Classic at Damien high school basketball championship schedule: St. John Bosco, Roosevelt set for Platinum final

Crespi 84 Campbell Hall 70 @ClassicAtDamien Gold Semifinal



The Celts controlled this one from the outset as CH couldn’t keep up with the trio of ‘27 CG’s Carter & Isaiah Barnes (15, 17 pts) along with Nevada signee F Peyton White (19 pts)



CH paced by Isaiah Johnson’s 34 pts pic.twitter.com/Pt4KXlmrfj