High School

De La Salle at Riordan boys basketball live updates: CIF NorCal Open championship

Cross-bay battle one of the most anticipated games in recent Bay Area history with a spot in the state finals on the line

Mitch Stephens

Riordan top recruit Jasir Rencher helped lead the Crusaders to a Central Coast Section Open Division titles in 2024 and 2025. He’s signed to Texas A&M. He and his team host De La Salle in a CIF Open Division Northern California championship game Tuesday night.
Riordan top recruit Jasir Rencher helped lead the Crusaders to a Central Coast Section Open Division titles in 2024 and 2025. He’s signed to Texas A&M. He and his team host De La Salle in a CIF Open Division Northern California championship game Tuesday night. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

SAN FRANCSICO — The history of Riordan High school basketball is rich, filled with purple and gold memories, including 18 Central Coast Section, three Northern California and one state championship in 2002.

The green and silver of De La Salle has it’s own hearty past of athletic excellence, known for its football dominance, but basketball, with a pair of state championships (2000, 2006) to go with six Northern California and 15 North Coast Section titles, has built quite a legacy also.

The two programs collide Tuesday at Riordan with a Northern California Open Division title at stake and a spot in Saturday’s state’s pinnacle championship game.

High school basketball: Concord, California
De La Salle's Alec Blair during his season season at the Vontoure Classic. Blair is an Oklahoma signee and one of the nation's top 50 players. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Game time is 7 p.m.

Check back here throughout the night and will fill out a game story here shortly after.

Here’s some pregame reading and history on the two teams from this season.

Check back throughout the night.

,

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California