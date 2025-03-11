De La Salle at Riordan boys basketball live updates: CIF NorCal Open championship
SAN FRANCSICO — The history of Riordan High school basketball is rich, filled with purple and gold memories, including 18 Central Coast Section, three Northern California and one state championship in 2002.
The green and silver of De La Salle has it’s own hearty past of athletic excellence, known for its football dominance, but basketball, with a pair of state championships (2000, 2006) to go with six Northern California and 15 North Coast Section titles, has built quite a legacy also.
- HOW TO WATCH | Every CIF regional championship game
The two programs collide Tuesday at Riordan with a Northern California Open Division title at stake and a spot in Saturday’s state’s pinnacle championship game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Check back here throughout the night and will fill out a game story here shortly after.
Here’s some pregame reading and history on the two teams from this season.
Check back throughout the night.
,