California CIF State 2025 high school basketball championship scores, stories, stats
The 2024-25 high school basketball season came to an end on Saturday night (March 15) when Eastvale Roosevelt lifted its first CIF State Open Division crown led by a historic performance from Brayden Burries, who scored 44 points.
The crowning placed a pretty bow on the long season that started in mid-November. The two-day event saw 11 other teams win CIF State championships — five of which did it for the first time in school history: San Gabriel Academy, Woodside Priory, International, Whitney (girls) and Woodland Christian (girls).
Below is a rundown of all the 2025 CIF State basketball champions, along with coverage from each game that includes stories, stats, videos and photos by High School on SI.
BOYS' FINALS
OPEN: Roosevelt 80, Archbishop Riordan 60
GAME STORY | BRAYDEN BURRIES HIGHLIGHTS
DIVISION 1: Sierra Canyon 58, Stockon Lincoln 53
GAME STORY | LEBRON'S ARRIVAL
DIVISION 2: Jesuit 66, Chatsworth 53
GAME STORY & HIGHLIGHTS
DIVISION 3: San Gabriel Academy 52, King's Academy 51
GAME STORY & HIGHLIGHTS
DIVISION 4: Woodside Priory 83, Fresno Christian 66
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
DIVISION 5: International 71, Diamond Ranch 52
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
GIRLS' FINALS
OPEN: Etiwanda 75, Archbishop Mitty 59
GAME STORY - Etiwanda's historic third straight Open title
DIVISION 1: Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
DIVISION 2: Caruthers 56, Rancho Bernardo 37
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
DIVISION 3: Marin Catholic 48, Mater Dei Catholic 38
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
DIVISION 4: Whitney 48, Half Moon Bay 40
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
DIVISION 5: Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION
