California CIF State 2025 high school basketball championship scores, stories, stats

All of High School on SI's CIF State high school basketball championship coverage on one page, including stories and stats on all 12 games.

Tarek Fattal

Carondelet celebrates after its 51-48 win over Sage Hill for the CIF State Division 3 girls championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Carondelet celebrates after its 51-48 win over Sage Hill for the CIF State Division 3 girls championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The 2024-25 high school basketball season came to an end on Saturday night (March 15) when Eastvale Roosevelt lifted its first CIF State Open Division crown led by a historic performance from Brayden Burries, who scored 44 points.

The crowning placed a pretty bow on the long season that started in mid-November. The two-day event saw 11 other teams win CIF State championships — five of which did it for the first time in school history: San Gabriel Academy, Woodside Priory, International, Whitney (girls) and Woodland Christian (girls).

Below is a rundown of all the 2025 CIF State basketball champions, along with coverage from each game that includes stories, stats, videos and photos by High School on SI.

BOYS' FINALS

OPEN: Roosevelt 80, Archbishop Riordan 60
GAME STORY | BRAYDEN BURRIES HIGHLIGHTS

DIVISION 1: Sierra Canyon 58, Stockon Lincoln 53
GAME STORY | LEBRON'S ARRIVAL

DIVISION 2: Jesuit 66, Chatsworth 53
GAME STORY & HIGHLIGHTS

DIVISION 3: San Gabriel Academy 52, King's Academy 51
GAME STORY & HIGHLIGHTS

DIVISION 4: Woodside Priory 83, Fresno Christian 66
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

DIVISION 5: International 71, Diamond Ranch 52
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

GIRLS' FINALS

OPEN: Etiwanda 75, Archbishop Mitty 59
GAME STORY - Etiwanda's historic third straight Open title

DIVISION 1: Carondelet 51, Sage Hill 48
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

DIVISION 2: Caruthers 56, Rancho Bernardo 37
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

DIVISION 3: Marin Catholic 48, Mater Dei Catholic 38
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

DIVISION 4: Whitney 48, Half Moon Bay 40
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

DIVISION 5: Woodland Christian 47, Rosamond 41
GAME STORY & CELEBRATION

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

