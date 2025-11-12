High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
With the top CIF Southern Section teams getting the week off before kicking off the Division 1 quarterfinals, only a handful of teams in the Southwest Region rankings took the field last week.
Besides No. 8 Hamilton’s thrilling 55-41 come-from-behind win over crosstown rival Chandler in an Arizona regular-season finale, the other high-profile game saw No. 10 Kahuku capture the Oahu Open Division title with a 12-7 victory over Kapolei.
The Red Raiders won a record 31st Oahu Interscholastic Association title thanks to a goal-line stand in the final seconds to beat the Hurricanes for the 15th consecutive time, denying Kapolei a first league championship.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
High School on SI Southwest Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
1. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. No. 9 Santa Margarita, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Orange Lutheran, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals
3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (9-1) (No. 7 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Servite, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Foothill, Nevada Open Division semifinals
5. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (7-2) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. No. 7 Mission Viejo, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (10-0) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Def. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord, Calif.) 47-15
This week: vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.), CIF North Coast Section Open/Division I playoffs
7. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (9-1) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: at No. 5 Mater Dei, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals
8. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (10-0) (No. 24 nationally)
Last week: Def. Chandler (Ariz.) 55-41
This week: Idle (vs. Mountain View-Centennial winner, Open Division playoffs, Nov. 21)
9. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (7-3) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: at No. 1 Sierra Canyon, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals
10. Kahuku (Hawaii) (8-3)
Last week: Def. Kapolei (Hawaii) 12-7
This week: Idle (vs. Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), Open Division semifinals, Nov. 21)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Folsom (Calif.)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter