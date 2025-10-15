High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
One of the biggest stunners of Week 9 of the high school football season took place in Southern California, where Santa Margarita toppled two-time national champion Mater Dei 7-6. That moved the Eagles up two spots to No. 7 in the Southwest Region rankings, while the Monarchs fell all the way to No. 9.
Meanwhile, Sierra Canyon climbed to No. 2 in the region and No. 6 in the national Power 25.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (7-0) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-0
This week: at No. 7 Santa Margarita
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (7-0) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Def. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) 45-14
This week: vs. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)
3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Def. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 63-14
This week: at Murrieta Valley (Calif.)
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (7-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Def. Mojave (North Las Vegas) 58-0
This week: at Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas)
5. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (6-0) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.)
6. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-1) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. San Clemente (Calif.)
7. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (5-2) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. No. 9 Mater Dei 7-6
This week: vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco
8. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
9. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-2) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Lost 7-6 to No. 7 Santa Margarita
This week: at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
10. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Under Consideration
Folsom (Calif.)
Kahuku (Hawaii)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Lincoln (San Diego)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Murrieta Valley (Calif.)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)