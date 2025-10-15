High School

High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025

No. 7 Santa Margarita's upset of Mater Dei leads to shakeup of regional rankings

René Ferrán

Carson Palmer and Santa Margarita pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week by knocking off Mater Dei 7-6.
One of the biggest stunners of Week 9 of the high school football season took place in Southern California, where Santa Margarita toppled two-time national champion Mater Dei 7-6. That moved the Eagles up two spots to No. 7 in the Southwest Region rankings, while the Monarchs fell all the way to No. 9.

Meanwhile, Sierra Canyon climbed to No. 2 in the region and No. 6 in the national Power 25.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).

High School on SI Southwest Region Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (7-0) (No. 1 nationally)

Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 48-0

This week: at No. 7 Santa Margarita

2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (7-0) (No. 6 nationally)

Last week: Def. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.) 45-14

This week: vs. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)

3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1) (No. 6 nationally)

Last week: Def. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 63-14

This week: at Murrieta Valley (Calif.)

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (7-1) (No. 8 nationally)

Last week: Def. Mojave (North Las Vegas) 58-0

This week: at Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas)

5. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (6-0) (No. 18 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.)

6. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-1) (No. 20 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. San Clemente (Calif.)

7. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (5-2) (No. 21 nationally)

Last week: Def. No. 9 Mater Dei 7-6

This week: vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco

8. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0) (No. 22 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

9. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-2) (No. 25 nationally)

Last week: Lost 7-6 to No. 7 Santa Margarita

This week: at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

10. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Under Consideration

Folsom (Calif.)

Kahuku (Hawaii)

Las Cruces (N.M.)

Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)

Lincoln (San Diego)

Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Murrieta Valley (Calif.)

Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

