High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The Southwest Region Top 10 teams were perfect last week, with No. 3 Mater Dei pulling out perhaps the highest profile victory by defeating Orange Lutheran 25-10 in a defensive battle that the Monarchs broke open with two touchdowns in the first 3:08 of the fourth quarter.
It doesn’t get any easier for Mater Dei in the Trinity League as it travels to No. 9 Santa Margarita this week.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
High School on SI Southwest Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (6-0) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 70-21
This week: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
2. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (5-1) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Def. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) 62-20
This week: vs. Vista Murrieta (Calif.)
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-1) (No. 7 nationally)
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 25-10
This week: at No. 9 Santa Margarita
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (6-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Def. Palo Verde (Las Vegas) 51-0
This week: vs. Mojave (North Las Vegas)
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (6-0) (No. 12 nationally)
Last week: Def. Serra (Gardena, Calif.) 30-0
This week: vs. Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.)
6. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (6-0) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Def. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) 35-14
This week: at Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.)
7. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0) (No. 22 nationally)
Last week: Def. Westwood (Mesa, Ariz.) 56-0
This week: Idle
8. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-1) (No. 23 nationally)
Last week: Def. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly 56-7
This week: Idle
9. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (4-2) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 17-7
This week: vs. No. 3 Mater Dei
10. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Valley Vista (Surprise, Ariz.) 54-0
This week: Idle
Under Consideration
Folsom (Calif.)
Kahuku (Hawaii)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Lincoln (San Diego)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Mililani (Hawaii)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)