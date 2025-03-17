High School on SI Top 25 national high school baseball rankings (03/16/2025)
Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack. High school baseball is finally back.
While schools in cold-weather states are still waiting to get started, others are already more than 20 games into the 2025 season, and High School on SI is back with the first edition of our 2025 national High School baseball rankings.
At the top of the latest national rankings, Corona (Calif.) debuts at No. 1, boasting a perfect 4-0 record and a loaded roster filled with some of the top recruits in the country. The Panthers have been nearly untouchable, outscoring their opponents 22-1, setting the tone for what could be a dominant season.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), who sits at No. 2 with an 11-1 record, has shown resilience despite a narrow loss to South Walton, bouncing back with impressive wins over other ranked teams. The Ascenders feature a star-studded roster that includes top recruits such as Sean Gamble (Vanderbilt) and Dean Moss (LSU), showcasing one of the nation’s most lethal lineups.
While some programs are firing on all cylinders early, others are just about to kick off their season. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio), ranked No. 6, opens its season on March 17 after a stellar 2024 campaign. The Fighting Crusaders will look to pick up where they left off, with top talent like shortstop Matt Ponatoski leading the way. This season marks the beginning of another high-stakes journey for a team that consistently competes for national recognition.
Meanwhile, teams like Tomball (Texas), with a 12-2-1 record, and Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.), with a 6-1 mark, are already showing their strengths, particularly in pitching. Tomball has rattled off eight consecutive wins, five of them shutouts, while Valley Christian has allowed just two earned runs in their first seven games, proving their dominance on the mound.
As the season progresses, these teams will look to maintain their momentum and challenge the elite programs atop the rankings.
High School on SI Top 25 national high school baseball rankings:
March 16, 2025
1. Corona (Corona, Calif.)
Current record: 4-0
The Panthers are off to a 4-0 start, outscoring opponents 22-1 with a loaded roster that includes right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez and infielders Billy Carlson and Brady Ebel – three of the Top 10 recruits in the 2025 high school baseball class. They started with shutout wins over Los Osos (2-0), Ayala (5-0) and Summit (5-0) before beating La Miranda 10-1 on March 4. They have a three-game set with Norco (3-3) this week.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Current record: 11-1
The Ascenders got off to a 9-0 start, including a pair of wins over The First Academy, before a pair of crooked innings cost them a 7-6 loss to an elite South Walton squad on Thursday, March 13. They bounced back the next day with a big 2-1 win over another top team on this list, Trinity Christian Academy and then bested Magnolia Heights 5-3 on Saturday.
They feature one of the best outfields in the nation with a host of top 50 recruits in seniors Sean Gamble (Vanderbilt), Dean Moss (LSU) and sophomores Sebastian Wilson (Tennessee) and Kyler Meccage (undecided). They also roster top 50 senior third baseman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. (Florida State) and top 50 sophomore shortstop Max Hemenway (Tennessee).
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Current record: 2-0
It takes an elite squad to compete at the top of this list, and the Oilers certainly fit the bill. They threw out the first pitch on March 4 and finished the opening week with matching 8-3 wins in a two-game series against Harvard-Westlake. After a five-day layoff, they’re back in action this week with three games against Marina (6-2) and one against Fountain Valley (4-4).
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.)
Current record: 14-1
The Eagles are rocking Woodstock, and their opponents, this season. Off to a 14-1 mark - their only setback coming in an 8-4 loss in the final game of a three-game series against North Paulding - they’ve used big arms and loud bats to outscore opponents by 100 runs already (143-43).
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Current record: 9-2
Guided by a pitching staff that has thrown up a combined 1.29 ERA this season, the Conquerors are still in the top 5 despite a 5-3 loss to Buchholz (12-0) and a 2-1 loss to No. 2 IMG Academy (11-1). The staff has been led by 6-foot-5, 205-pound right hander Aaron Watson (Virginia), who is 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 43 strikeouts and seven walks in 22 innings.
6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 0-0 (Season begins March 17)
The Fighting Crusaders went 29-3 last season and reached the Ohio Region 4-I championship. They’ll be led by junior shortstop Matt Ponatoski (a top 15 recruit for 2026 who is uncommitted) and senior right hander Zion Theophilius (LSU). They begin their season this week with games against Centerville (March 17), Springboro (March 19) and Lakota West (March 24).
7. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 12-2-1
It took time for the Cougars to find their footing as they began the season 4-2-1, but they’ve seemingly hit their stride of late with eight wins in a row. Of those eight wins, five have been shutouts (Tompkins 6-0, Klein Collins 2-0, Cypress Ridge 9-0, Colleyville Heritage 3-0 and Clear Lake 13-0).
8. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.)
Current record: 6-1
The Warriors have certainly been on the right path. Despite losing their first game of the season on Saturday, 1-0 to Cardinal Newman, their pitching staff has been phenomenal. Through the first six games the staff pitched five shutouts while the offense outscored opponents 29-2. The run surrendered to Cardinal Newman is the only earned run Valley Christian’s pitching staff has surrendered through 47 innings of work across seven games this season.
9. Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
Current record: 2-1
The top team in Washington state, the Vikings began their season with a 3-0 win over Emerald Ridge before losing to Rogers 3-1. They bounced back with a 10-4 win over Mount Vernon on March 11. They return to action this week against Kennedy Catholic (March 18), Edmonds-Woodway (March 19) and O’Dea (March 21).
10. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)
Current record: 13-1
Powered by a stellar offense, the Eagles have won 12 straight after losing 1-0 to Miami’s True North Classical Academy in the second game of the season. Senior catcher Drew Freeman has had a monster start, batting .476 (20-for-42) with four doubles, three triples one home run and 14 RBI, while senior outfielder Bennett Gary is batting .435 (20-for-46) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI.
11. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)
Current record: 10-3
The best 10-3 team in the country, the Seahawks have lost three games by a combined four runs. We’re not letting those losses hurt them too much. This is a dangerous team that has blown out just about everyone – save for those losses and an impressive 7-6 win over No. 2 IMG Academy on March 13.
They’ve outscored their opponents by 95 runs (132-37) so far, led by 6-foot-6, 240 pound infielder-pitcher Coleman Borthwick, an Auburn commit, who is batting a torrid .500 through 13 games with three doubles, three triples and two home runs while also going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA while striking out 20, walking two and allowing only three hits on the mound in five relief appearances.
12. Live Oak (Watson, La.)
Current record: 15-4
Complain if you’d like about a four-loss team being ranked this high, but the Eagles have proven themselves with a bunch of impressive wins in the early going. They dismantled Alfred M. Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), took two of three games in a series against Catholic Baton Rouge, handed 13-3 Teurlings Catholic two of its three losses, thumped Destrehan and swept Walker in two games last week. Of their losses, all four are to quality opponents who are well above .500 (Sulphur, Teurlings, Catholic Baton Rouge and Lutcher).
13. Tampa Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Current record: 11-3
Guided by a stellar pitching staff, Tigers hurlers have collectively held opponents to a .196 batting average while pitching to a 1.50 ERA with 147 strikeouts and 45 walks in 98 innings. After beginning the season 10-1, the Tigers have dropped two of their last four games – losing to St. Thomas Aquinas 5-2 and Gaither 6-0. They have a pair of huge showdowns scheduled this week against No. 2 IMG Academy on Tuesday, March 18, and No. 5 Trinity Christian Academy on Friday, March 21.
14. Catholic B.R. (Baton Rouge, La.)
Current record: 16-3
The Bears have won seven in a row after dropping two of three to a very good Live Oak squad. They’ve outscored opponents 129-43 thus far, thanks in large part to catcher Andrew Clapinski – whose thunderous bat is complimentary to his last name. The 5-foot-10 catcher, and LSU-Eunice commit, is batting .453 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI through 19 games.
15. Poly Prep Country Day (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Current record: 0-0 (Season begins March 19)
After going 14-6 last year, the Blue Devils begin the 2025 campaign on March 19 in Florida against Sunlake. From there, they’ll test these rankings against other national powers at the much-anticipated IMG Academy National Classic on March 24.
16. Basic (Henderson, Nev.)
Current record: 4-2
This lineup is anything but basic. Guided by All-Americans Tate and Troy Southisene – brothers of 2024 Basic Academy graduate, All-American and Chicago Cubs 4th-round pick Ty Southisene – the Wolves are off to a 4-2 start behind the USC commits. So far, Tate, 5-foot-11 senior, is batting .533 with three doubles and a home run, while Troy, 5-foot-10 junior, is off to a .450 clip with two doubles, one triple and a home run.
After going 20-8 last year, the Wolves began this season with a 7-0 shutout of Bishop Gorman before splitting a two-game series with Palo Verde. At the Boras Classic in Arizona last week, they defeated Tucson Magnet 13-2 and Corona del Sol 6-3 before an 11-7 loss to Queen Creek. They’ll take on Mountain Vista (Colo.) and hometown Liberty this week.
17. Doral Academy (Doral, Fla.)
Current record: 11-2-1
After a 2-2 start, the Firebirds ripped off six wins in a row before a 5-5 tie with Pembroke Pines Charter on March 6. Since then, they have outscored their opponents (ABF Academy Homestead, TERRA Environmental and Coral Park) 37-1. For the season, the Firebirds have outscored their opponents 115-36, led by Miami Hurricanes commit Gabriel Milano (6-foot senior infielder), who is batting .421 through 14 games with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI, and freshman breakout Caleb Hernandez (6-foot infielder) who is batting .516 through 14 games with two doubles, one triple, one home run and 14 RBI.
18. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.)
Current record: 4-1
Their only blemish a 2-1 loss to Norco in the second game of the season, the Lancers have won three-straight over Arrowhead Christian, Marantha and Etiwanda. After a 13-day layoff, they’re back in action this week with a game against Centennial on Monday, March 17. They’re led by 6-foot-1 senior staff ace Colt Peterson, a Stanford commit, who has pitched to a 2-0 record with a 0.70 ERA, 16 strikeouts and one walk in 10 innings.
19. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Current record: 9-3-1
After a start to the season that saw them go from 2-0 to 2-2-1 with a 4-3 tournament loss to Ocean View (Calif.), a 5-5 tie against Fullerton (Calif.) and a 2-1 loss to The Woodlands (Texas), the Dragons answered with six wins in a row before losing 5-1 to a struggling Allen Texas squad. But they responded with a 4-0 victory over Byron Nelson on March 12 and look to start a new winning streak this week with games against Trinity and Timber Creek.
20. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
Current record: 12-2
They’ve lost two games by a combined three runs to two very talented teams in Walton (Marietta, Ga.), 7-5 in nine innings, and American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa, Ala.), 9-8. They recently picked up a quality win over Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) and swept Cambridge (Milton, Ga.) in three games. They have a big three-game set against 12-3 Kell (Marietta, Ga.) this week.
21. Alfred M. Barbe (Lake Charles, La.)
Current record: 17-4
It seems the Buccaneers have steered their ship in the right direction after a rough start to their 2025 voyage. Just three games into this season, the talented Bucs were staring at an 1-2 record, having been outscored 26-11. Seven games in, they were 4-3 with a minus-5 run differential. Since then, they’ve gone 13-1 and outscored opponents 121-21.
22. Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
Current record: 9-0
Pitching, hitting and defense; the Dragons are getting it done in all phases this season. Through nine games so far, they have pitched four shutouts and have outscored opponent 75-16. They have a full slate of games this week against Christian Brothers, Munford, Dyer County, South Gibson and Oxford.
23. Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.)
Current record: 0-0 (Season begins March 20)
With only four seniors on the roster last season, the Golden Griffins fell back to earth a bit with a 20-18 record. That figures to change this season, as they’ll front a lethal 1-2 combo in their starting rotation that includes 6-1 senior righty JD Dohrmann (Missouri) and 6-2 right hander Jadyn Furgason (Texas), both of whom work low- to mid-90s with their fastball and possess electric stuff. They begin the season this week with games against Webster Groves (March 20), Mehlville (March 22), and Northwest (March 23).
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
Current record: 8-2
Need a talented player for your college program? Hamilton has you covered. The Huskies are loaded at all grades this season. Led by middle infielder Boston Kellner (Texas A&M), arguably the top overall player in the state, they also feature top seniors Jaylen Payne (outfielder, Central Arizona Junior College) and infielder Cole Berge (Tulane), junior outfielder Benjamin Ball (Arizona), sophomore infielder Blake Gonzales, sophomore outfielder Cory Wuttke and arguably the state’s top freshman infielder, Sammy Garcia.
After starting 6-0, the Huskies suffered consecutive losses to Catalina Foothills and Chaparral before rebounding with wins over Cherry Creek and Centennial. They face Brophy College Prep, Highland and Williams Field this week.
25. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
Current record: 3-1
Heavy on bats, the Lions feature some of California’s top players at each class. Led by senior infielders Tyler Dunning (UCLA) and Jordan Marian (UC Santa Barbara) and junior outfielder Blake Bowen (Oregon State), the Lions have jumped out to a 3-1 mark this season with wins over Notre Dame (SO), Loyola and Sierra Canyon and a loss to Harvard-Westlake.
They’ll take on Cypress in a pair of games this week.
Just missed the cut: Brother Rice (Chicago, Ill.); Jackson Preparatory (Jackson, Miss.); Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.); West Monroe (Monroe, La.); Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: