How to buy tickets for Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo football (8/24/2024)
Fans will be treated to an early season showdown between two of the best high school football teams in Southern California on Saturday when Mission Viejo hosts Santa Margarita.
Both California high school football programs begin the year ranked in the top 10 of the CIF Southern Section preseason rankings, and each will be looking to establish a foothold in the CIF's most competitive section.
With two big-name schools in this one there's a chance it may sell out fast, so buy your tickets before you go with GoFan.
Can't make it to the game? No worries. You can watch Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo football live on the NFHS Network.
Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita football: How to buy tickets
What: Santa Margarita visits Mission Viejo to kick off the 2024 season
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, August 24
Where: Mission Viejo High School | Mission Viejo, California
How to buy tickets: Buy tickets for Santa Margarita vs. Mission Viejo here
How to watch: Watch Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita live on the NFHS Network
Mission Viejo (No. 4 in CIF-SS)
The Diablos kicked off their 2024 season in Hawaii last week with a dominant 41-7 victory over Kamehameha.
With a two QB system and dynamic wideouts Vance Spafford and Phillip Bell, that game was an early indicator of just how strong Mission Viejo's passing game could be this year.
Santa Margarita (No. 8 in CIF-SS)
With WR Trent Mosley and RB Elijah Robinson on offense and LB Dash Fifita and DL JJ Hanne anchoring the defense, the Eagles have a chance to shake up the Trinity League in 2024.
They have a tough start to the season with a pair of road games at MV and nationally-ranked Centennial, but their real test will come in early October when they face Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in a seven-day span.
Have a hunch who is going to win this game? VOTE HERE.
Find out what we think with our Week 0 Southern Section predictions.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports