Live score updates: Orange Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman in national high school football matchup
For the first time in three seasons Bishop Gorman hopes to rebound from a loss Friday night when the fifth-ranked Gaels host No. 17 Orange Lutheran in a battle of nationally-ranked teams.
Gorman, out of Las Vegas, had its 27-game win streak snapped last week during a 31-15 loss at top-ranked Mater Dei. It was Gorman's first loss since a 24-21 loss, also to Mater Dei, on Aug. 26 2022. The Gaels had opened the season with wins over Hawaii power Kahuku (33-7) and perennial Florida state champion, St. Thomas Aquinas (29-21).
Orange Lutheran (3-0) is battling a nationally-ranked team for the second week in a row, after taking down Baltimore power 15-13. In that game, 3-star quarterback TJ Lateef threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. Ranked the No. 32 recruit from the Class of 2025 in California, Lateef has committed to Nebraska.
Other top players for the Lancers are linebacker Talanoa Ili, tight end A.J. Ia and offensive linemen Samuela Utu and Luca Rhoa. Gorman is led by 5-star WR Derek Meadows, defensive back Jett Washington and linemen S.J. Alofaituli and James Carrington.
