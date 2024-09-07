High School

How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school footbal teams fared (9/6/2024)

Serra travel to De La Salle in a battle of two state-ranked teams; No. 2 Riordan travels to Southern California

Mitch Stephens

Serra-San Mateo's football team has celebrated three straight Central Coast Section titles starting in 2021. Friday they travel to Concord to face De La Salle, a team its beaten two straight times.
Top 15 Central Coast Section football How They Fared

1. Serra (1-0)

Friday at De La Salle | NFHS

2. Riordan (1-0)

Friday at St. Bonaventure | NFHS

3. St. Francis (1-0)

Friday vs. McClymonds | NFHS

4. Palma (1-0)

Friday vs. King City

5. Valley Christian (1-0)

Friday vs. Salinas

6. Los Gatos (1-0)

Friday vs. Liberty-Brentwood

7. St. Ignatius (0-1)

Friday vs. Tampalpais

8. Monterey (1-0)

Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton

9. Mitty (1-0)

Friday at Aptos | NFHS

10. Soquel (0-1)

Friday at San Ramon Valley | NFHS

11. Wilcox (0-1)

Friday vs. Hollister

12. Carmel (1-0)

Saturday vs. Seaside

13. Aptos (1-0)

Friday vs. Mitty | NFHS

14. Menlo-Atherton (1-0)

Friday vs. Monterey

15. Sacred Heart Cathedral (1-0)

Friday vs. Sacred Heart Prep at Kezar Stadium

