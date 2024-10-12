High School

Live scoring updates: Mater Dei vs. Servite in California high school football showdown

The Trinity League is known as the best high school football league in the country. No. 1-ranked Mater Dei plays Servite at Mt. SAC where the attendance is expected to reach more than 10,000.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Mater Dei's Trenton Dunn powers into the end zone against Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at the Santa Ana Bowl.
Mater Dei's Trenton Dunn powers into the end zone against Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at the Santa Ana Bowl. / Heston Quan

In a clash of unbeatens, Mater Dei (5-0) and Servite (6-0) will face off in a Trinity League title at Mt. SAC in the San Gabriel Valley to accommodate what could produce an attendance of more than 10,000 Friday night at 7 p.m.

The game has more luster to it after Servite stunned previously-unbeaten JSerra 20-7 last week thanks to a stellar performance from San Diego State commit Quaid Carr.

Mater Dei rolled Santa Margarita 40-18 in its Trinity League opener last Friday.

PREDICTION: WHO WILL WIN THE TRINITY LEAGUE?

Can Servite show that Mater Dei is a mere mortal? Or will the Monarchs' juggernaut defense provide too much pressure for the Friars?

This page is dedicated to provide live updates from Friday night's game

(Refresh the page to get the latest updates)

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

Kick off set for 7 p.m.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California