Trinity League football predicted finish: Mater Dei, St. John Bosco play Oct. 25
It's October. That means league play is underway in Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
As we head into league play, SBLive will look at the top leagues in each section to predict the champion and league placement.
The final week (Week 10) of the regular season in the Southern and City Section is Friday, Nov. 1. The playoff pairings will be released that weekend and the first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 8.
Championships are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30.
TRINITY LEAGUE
Each year, no matter what the pundits might say, the date to circle is always when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco face off.
That matchup is scheduled for October 25 at the Santa Ana Bowl, where Mater Dei plays its home games. St. John Bosco won the game last year, but Mater Dei got its revenge in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at the Coliseum.
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in local and national rankings as of October 1.
PREDICTED FINISH
6. Santa Margarita
The Eagles have shown inconsistency. The talent is unquestionable, but the spectrum of performance is concerning. The Eagles lost big to Mission Viejo, won big against Corona Centennial, but then recently fell to Leuzinger - only scoring 13 points.
The schedule doesn't help. They open against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco and could be riding a three-game losing streak on the road to Orange Lutheran. Game at the end of the year against Servite will be big.
5. Servite
The Friars are on the uptick under second-year coach Chris Reinert. Servite is 5-0 heading into league play and have won the last few games without Michigan State commit Leo Hannan under center.
Quaid Carr is the engine that keeps Servite rolling.
4. Orange Lutheran
Orange Lutheran is talented and big up front. But the Lancers don't show dominance consistently. It shows in flashes, like when they came back to beat Sierra Canon 33-26 after trailing 26-7.
There could be a hiccup or two in league play.
3. JSerra
This is a ball club that's finished third the last two years in the Trinity League, and 2024 could be the year it knocks off a team like St. John Bosco. The defense is equipped to do it, and new breakout QB Ryan Hopkins has the Lions moving and grooving on offense.
JSerra's final game of the year: at St. John Bosco
2. St. John Bosco
The Braves are filled with standout sophomores and juniors, including junior, first-year QB Matai Fuiava. St. John Bosco is capable, but Mater Dei might have too much in 2024. But 2025 and 2026 will be different stories ...
1. Mater Dei
The Monarchs' defense is too dominant. If the offense sputters, there's nothing wrong with punting to that defense, which has only allowed 61 points in four games - all to nationally-ranked programs.
Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly has yet to turn the ballover, which is another reason why the Monarchs will be tough to beat - they don't make many mistakes.
