Los Angeles City Section high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Starting in Week 5 in the Los Angeles City Section of the California high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings.
Here are the latest expert Top 10 rankings in the LA City Section as of October 21, which has Narbonne sitting at No. 1 despite the drama in the Marine League.
Due to the CIF's implementation of 'competitive equity', computer rankings are being used to determine the playoff divisions for all team sports starting in 2024-25. The idea is based on using a team's current year to determine which division they belong in, in the playoffs.
In year's passed, playoff divisions were predetermined before the season began based off the previous two seasons.
Calpreps.com is the official computer system for football, but SBLive has its own computer rankings to keep an eye on, too. Below are the top 10 teams in the City Section after Week 9, according to the computer.
The link below the Top 10 will provide rankings for all teams.
TOP 1O COMPUTER RANKINGS
1. Carson (6-3)
Colts are unbeaten in the Marine League, but will not play Narbonne in regular season finale.
2. Narbonne (7-2)
Gauchos haven’t played since September 27.
3. Birmingham (4-4)
Patriots have rolled through the West Valley League. Birmingham is the three-time defending Open Division City champ.
4. San Pedro (6-3)
Pirates can improve their seeding in the Open playoffs this week with a win over Gardena.
5. Banning (4-6)
Pilots surprisingly have not won a game in the Marine League, but still might go to the Open.
6. Westchester (8-1)
Comets can make a statement if they knock off Venice Friday.
7. Garfield (7-2)
Bulldogs are on the cusp of the Open Division playoffs.
8. Gardena (7-2)
Panthers have a big regular season finale game against Pedro.
9. Dorsey (6-3)
Former USC running back Stafon Johnson has the Dons rolling.
10. Kennedy (6-2)
Cougars will be a front runner to win the Division I playoffs.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
