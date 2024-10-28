Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
The saga continues in the Marine League as coaches boycott Narbonne. The Gauchos' last game against Carson will not be played, which means they haven't played a football game since September 27.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of October 28.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (7-2)
Narbonne has not played since September 27. The forfeits continue; vs. Carson (won't be played); 1
2. Carson (6-3)
The Colts are 3-0 in the Marine League, but will forfeit the last game of the season - essentially forfeiting the league title, too; at Narbonne (won't be played); 2
3. Birmingham (4-4)
The Patriots are rolling through the West Valley League; vs. Granada Hills; 3
4. San Pedro (6-3)
San Pedro is coming off a bye week; vs. Gardena; 4
5. Gardena (7-2)
The Panthers have lost two in a row heading into its game against San Pedro; at San Pedro; 5
6. Banning (4-6)
Banning finishes 0-4 in the Marine League; BYE; 6
7. Kennedy (6-2)
Cougars could mess around and end up in the Open Division, but likely a top seed in the Division I playoffs; at Van Nuys; 7
8. Dorsey (6-3)
Dons take down King/Drew and are one win away from being Coliseum League champs; at Washington Prep; Unranked
9. Garfield (7-2)
Bulldogs took care of business at SoFi Stadium in the East LA Classic, 38-28; at Legacy; 8
10. Venice (5-4)
Gondoliers come out of nowhere and win at least a share of the Western League title; vs. Westchester; 9
