High School

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 4

CJ Vafiadis

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers vs Downey Vikings - Sep 12, 2025
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers vs Downey Vikings - Sep 12, 2025 / Rene Morales

There are 220 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 13 games featuring statewide top 13 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as Sierra Canyon travels to face Orange Lutheran and Mater Dei takes on Bishop Gorman of Nevada.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are 35 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, highlighted by Sierra Canyon vs Orange Lutheran at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:

Adelanto vs Hemet

Arleta vs Grant

Arlington vs Colton

Azusa vs Temple City

Banning vs Rialto

Bassett vs Mark Keppel

Bloomington vs Rim of the World

Canyon/Anaheim vs Cerritos

Carson vs North Torrance

Chavez vs Verdugo Hills

Citrus Valley vs Norco

Contreras vs Sotomayor

Desert Mirage vs Mendez

Duarte vs Santa Clara

Eastside vs Littlerock

El Modena vs San Pedro

Esperanza vs Marina

Fulton vs Polytechnic

Gahr vs Los Altos

Gardena vs Santa Monica

Glendale vs Muir

Grant vs Arleta

Hillcrest vs Paloma Valley

Imperial vs Palo Verde Valley

Irvine vs Kennedy

Kennedy vs Irvine

La Canada vs Maranatha

La Costa Canyon vs Murrieta Mesa

La Quinta (LQ) vs Lynwood

La Sierra vs Moreno Valley

Lutheran/Orange vs Sierra Canyon

Monroe vs North Hollywood

Palm Springs vs Yucaipa

Rubidoux vs Temecula Prep

St. Anthony vs Valley Christian/Cerritos

Venice vs Westlake

View full LA Metro scoreboard

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 182 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Friday, highlighted by Mater Dei vs Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Agoura vs Buena

Alhambra vs Wilson

Aliso Niguel vs Pacifica (GG)

Angelou vs Locke

Antelope Valley vs Knight

Apple Valley vs El Camino

Arcadia vs Hoover

Arrowhead Christian vs Jurupa Valley

Arroyo Valley vs Cathedral City

Arroyo vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Arroyo vs El Monte

Artesia vs San Gabriel

Ayala vs Glendora

Bakersfield vs Dorsey

Baldwin Park vs Monrovia

Banning vs Palos Verdes

Barstow vs Burroughs/Ridgecrest

Beaumont vs Vista Murrieta

Beckman vs Woodbridge

Bell Gardens vs California

Bell vs Huntington Park

Bellflower vs Rio Hondo Prep

Belmont vs Verbum Dei

Bernstein vs Ganesha

Beverly Hills vs Nordhoff

Big Bear vs Desert Hot Springs

Birmingham vs Calabasas

Bishop Amat vs Upland

Bishop Diego vs Etiwanda

Bishop Gorman vs Mater Dei

Bishop Montgomery vs Pacifica/Oxnard

Bishop Union vs Central Grizzlies

Bolsa Grande vs Corona

Bonita vs Schurr

Boron vs Chowchilla

Brea Olinda vs Trabuco Hills

Brentwood School vs Grace

Buena Park vs Clairemont

Burbank vs Crescenta Valley

Burroughs/Burbank vs Pasadena

Cabrillo vs Millikan

Cajon vs San Jacinto

California City vs Silver Valley

California City vs Yosemite

California Military Institute vs Desert Christian Academy

Canoga Park vs Panorama

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Jordan

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Kaiser

Canyon/Canyon vs Golden Valley

Capistrano Valley Christian vs St. Margaret's

Capistrano Valley vs Foothill

Carpinteria vs Fillmore

Carter vs Linfield Christian

Cathedral vs Chaminade

Cathedral vs Narbonne

Centennial/Compton vs Dominguez

Centennial/Corona vs Rancho Cucamonga

Central Catholic vs St. Bonaventure

Century vs Costa Mesa

Chaffey vs Victor Valley

Chaparral vs Great Oak

Chatsworth vs Sylmar

Chino Hills vs San Clemente

Chino vs Don Lugo

Citrus Hill vs Indian Springs

Claremont vs La Salle

Colony vs Newport Harbor

Compton vs Lakewood

Contreras vs George Washington Prep

Covina vs Northview

Crean Lutheran vs La Serna

Crespi vs Oak Park

Culver City vs Warren

Cypress vs West Torrance

Damien vs Salesian

Dana Hills vs Tesoro

Del Sol vs Royal

Desert Chapel vs Nuview Bridge

Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Fremont

Don Bosco Tech vs St. Genevieve

Dos Pueblos vs Ventura

Downey vs Inglewood

Eagle Rock vs Taft

Edison vs Fountain Valley

Eisenhower vs Hesperia

El Camino Real vs Palisades

El Dorado vs Laguna Beach

El Rancho vs Fontana

El Segundo vs Torrance

El Toro vs Foothill

Elsinore vs Norte Vista

Estancia vs Pioneer

Fairfax vs Granada Hills Charter

Fallbrook vs Mt. Carmel

Firebaugh vs Jefferson

Franklin vs South Pasadena

Fullerton vs Rancho Buena Vista

Gabrielino vs Rosemead

Garden Grove vs University

Garey vs Savanna

Garfield vs Legacy

Glenn vs La Quinta/Westminster

Godinez Fundamental vs Rancho Alamitos

Grand Terrace vs Perris

Granite Hills vs Los Alamitos

Granite Hills vs Serrano

Hamilton vs Kearny

Hamilton vs Rancho Dominguez

Hart vs Saugus

Hawkins vs Viewpoint

Hawthorne vs South Torrance

Heritage Christian vs Valley View

Heritage vs Pacific

Highland vs Quartz Hill

Hollywood vs Torres

Huntington Beach vs Mayfair

Indio vs San Gorgonio

JSerra Catholic vs Leuzinger

Jordan vs Marshall

Jordan vs Poly/Long Beach

Jurupa Hills vs Rancho Mirage

Kennedy vs Van Nuys

King vs Murrieta Valley

King/Drew vs Westchester

La Habra vs La Mirada

La Puente vs Marquez

La Puente vs Valley View

La Quinta (LQ) vs Roosevelt

Lakeside vs Sierra Vista

Lancaster vs Palmdale

Lawndale vs Mary Star of the Sea

Liberty vs Tahquitz

Lincoln vs Manual Arts

Los Angeles vs University

Los Osos vs Sultana

Loyola vs St. Francis

Magnolia vs Whittier

Maywood CES vs Roybal

McCallie vs Mission Viejo

Mira Costa vs San Juan Hills

Montclair vs Ontario

Montebello vs San Marino

Moorpark vs Pueblo Central

Mountain View vs South El Monte

Narbonne vs Santa Paula

Nogales vs Rowland

North, JW vs Redlands East Valley

Northwood vs Portola

Norwalk vs Paramount

Oak Hills vs St. Bonaventure

Oaks Christian vs Serra

Ocean View vs Santiago (GG)

Ontario Christian vs Silverado

Orange vs Redondo Union

Oxnard vs Rio Mesa

Palm Desert vs Redlands

Paraclete vs Village Christian

Patriot vs Shadow Hills

Poly/Riverside vs Ramona

Rancho Bernardo vs West Covina

Reseda vs San Fernando

Riverside Prep vs Whittier Christian

Roosevelt vs Santiago/Corona

Roosevelt vs South Gate

Saddleback vs Westminster

San Bernardino vs Santa Rosa Academy

San Dimas vs Western

San Jacinto Valley Academy vs Vasquez

Santa Ana vs Santa Ana Valley

Santa Fe vs South Hills

Santa Paula vs St. Bernard

Santee vs West Adams

Segerstrom vs Troy

Simi Valley vs Thousand Oaks

Sonora vs Sunny Hills

St. Bernard vs St. Monica Prep

St. John Bosco vs St. Louis

Temecula Valley vs Temescal Canyon

Tustin vs Yorba Linda

Twentynine Palms vs West Valley

Valencia/Placentia vs Walnut

Valencia/Valencia vs West Ranch

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California