Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 4
There are 220 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 13 games featuring statewide top 13 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as Sierra Canyon travels to face Orange Lutheran and Mater Dei takes on Bishop Gorman of Nevada.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 35 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, highlighted by Sierra Canyon vs Orange Lutheran at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:
Adelanto vs Hemet
Arleta vs Grant
Arlington vs Colton
Azusa vs Temple City
Banning vs Rialto
Bassett vs Mark Keppel
Bloomington vs Rim of the World
Canyon/Anaheim vs Cerritos
Carson vs North Torrance
Chavez vs Verdugo Hills
Citrus Valley vs Norco
Contreras vs Sotomayor
Desert Mirage vs Mendez
Duarte vs Santa Clara
Eastside vs Littlerock
El Modena vs San Pedro
Esperanza vs Marina
Fulton vs Polytechnic
Gahr vs Los Altos
Gardena vs Santa Monica
Glendale vs Muir
Grant vs Arleta
Hillcrest vs Paloma Valley
Imperial vs Palo Verde Valley
Irvine vs Kennedy
Kennedy vs Irvine
La Canada vs Maranatha
La Costa Canyon vs Murrieta Mesa
La Quinta (LQ) vs Lynwood
La Sierra vs Moreno Valley
Lutheran/Orange vs Sierra Canyon
Monroe vs North Hollywood
Palm Springs vs Yucaipa
Rubidoux vs Temecula Prep
St. Anthony vs Valley Christian/Cerritos
Venice vs Westlake
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 182 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Friday, highlighted by Mater Dei vs Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Agoura vs Buena
Alhambra vs Wilson
Aliso Niguel vs Pacifica (GG)
Angelou vs Locke
Antelope Valley vs Knight
Apple Valley vs El Camino
Arcadia vs Hoover
Arrowhead Christian vs Jurupa Valley
Arroyo Valley vs Cathedral City
Arroyo vs Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Arroyo vs El Monte
Artesia vs San Gabriel
Ayala vs Glendora
Bakersfield vs Dorsey
Baldwin Park vs Monrovia
Banning vs Palos Verdes
Barstow vs Burroughs/Ridgecrest
Beaumont vs Vista Murrieta
Beckman vs Woodbridge
Bell Gardens vs California
Bell vs Huntington Park
Bellflower vs Rio Hondo Prep
Belmont vs Verbum Dei
Bernstein vs Ganesha
Beverly Hills vs Nordhoff
Big Bear vs Desert Hot Springs
Birmingham vs Calabasas
Bishop Amat vs Upland
Bishop Diego vs Etiwanda
Bishop Gorman vs Mater Dei
Bishop Montgomery vs Pacifica/Oxnard
Bishop Union vs Central Grizzlies
Bolsa Grande vs Corona
Bonita vs Schurr
Boron vs Chowchilla
Brea Olinda vs Trabuco Hills
Brentwood School vs Grace
Buena Park vs Clairemont
Burbank vs Crescenta Valley
Burroughs/Burbank vs Pasadena
Cabrillo vs Millikan
Cajon vs San Jacinto
California City vs Silver Valley
California City vs Yosemite
California Military Institute vs Desert Christian Academy
Canoga Park vs Panorama
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Jordan
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs Kaiser
Canyon/Canyon vs Golden Valley
Capistrano Valley Christian vs St. Margaret's
Capistrano Valley vs Foothill
Carpinteria vs Fillmore
Carter vs Linfield Christian
Cathedral vs Chaminade
Cathedral vs Narbonne
Centennial/Compton vs Dominguez
Centennial/Corona vs Rancho Cucamonga
Central Catholic vs St. Bonaventure
Century vs Costa Mesa
Chaffey vs Victor Valley
Chaparral vs Great Oak
Chatsworth vs Sylmar
Chino Hills vs San Clemente
Chino vs Don Lugo
Citrus Hill vs Indian Springs
Claremont vs La Salle
Colony vs Newport Harbor
Compton vs Lakewood
Contreras vs George Washington Prep
Covina vs Northview
Crean Lutheran vs La Serna
Crespi vs Oak Park
Culver City vs Warren
Cypress vs West Torrance
Damien vs Salesian
Dana Hills vs Tesoro
Del Sol vs Royal
Desert Chapel vs Nuview Bridge
Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Fremont
Don Bosco Tech vs St. Genevieve
Dos Pueblos vs Ventura
Downey vs Inglewood
Eagle Rock vs Taft
Edison vs Fountain Valley
Eisenhower vs Hesperia
El Camino Real vs Palisades
El Dorado vs Laguna Beach
El Rancho vs Fontana
El Segundo vs Torrance
El Toro vs Foothill
Elsinore vs Norte Vista
Estancia vs Pioneer
Fairfax vs Granada Hills Charter
Fallbrook vs Mt. Carmel
Firebaugh vs Jefferson
Franklin vs South Pasadena
Fullerton vs Rancho Buena Vista
Gabrielino vs Rosemead
Garden Grove vs University
Garey vs Savanna
Garfield vs Legacy
Glenn vs La Quinta/Westminster
Godinez Fundamental vs Rancho Alamitos
Grand Terrace vs Perris
Granite Hills vs Los Alamitos
Granite Hills vs Serrano
Hamilton vs Kearny
Hamilton vs Rancho Dominguez
Hart vs Saugus
Hawkins vs Viewpoint
Hawthorne vs South Torrance
Heritage Christian vs Valley View
Heritage vs Pacific
Highland vs Quartz Hill
Hollywood vs Torres
Huntington Beach vs Mayfair
Indio vs San Gorgonio
JSerra Catholic vs Leuzinger
Jordan vs Marshall
Jordan vs Poly/Long Beach
Jurupa Hills vs Rancho Mirage
Kennedy vs Van Nuys
King vs Murrieta Valley
King/Drew vs Westchester
La Habra vs La Mirada
La Puente vs Marquez
La Puente vs Valley View
La Quinta (LQ) vs Roosevelt
Lakeside vs Sierra Vista
Lancaster vs Palmdale
Lawndale vs Mary Star of the Sea
Liberty vs Tahquitz
Lincoln vs Manual Arts
Los Angeles vs University
Los Osos vs Sultana
Loyola vs St. Francis
Magnolia vs Whittier
Maywood CES vs Roybal
McCallie vs Mission Viejo
Mira Costa vs San Juan Hills
Montclair vs Ontario
Montebello vs San Marino
Moorpark vs Pueblo Central
Mountain View vs South El Monte
Narbonne vs Santa Paula
Nogales vs Rowland
North, JW vs Redlands East Valley
Northwood vs Portola
Norwalk vs Paramount
Oak Hills vs St. Bonaventure
Oaks Christian vs Serra
Ocean View vs Santiago (GG)
Ontario Christian vs Silverado
Orange vs Redondo Union
Oxnard vs Rio Mesa
Palm Desert vs Redlands
Paraclete vs Village Christian
Patriot vs Shadow Hills
Poly/Riverside vs Ramona
Rancho Bernardo vs West Covina
Reseda vs San Fernando
Riverside Prep vs Whittier Christian
Roosevelt vs Santiago/Corona
Roosevelt vs South Gate
Saddleback vs Westminster
San Bernardino vs Santa Rosa Academy
San Dimas vs Western
San Jacinto Valley Academy vs Vasquez
Santa Ana vs Santa Ana Valley
Santa Fe vs South Hills
Santa Paula vs St. Bernard
Santee vs West Adams
Segerstrom vs Troy
Simi Valley vs Thousand Oaks
Sonora vs Sunny Hills
St. Bernard vs St. Monica Prep
St. John Bosco vs St. Louis
Temecula Valley vs Temescal Canyon
Tustin vs Yorba Linda
Twentynine Palms vs West Valley
Valencia/Placentia vs Walnut
Valencia/Valencia vs West Ranch
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here