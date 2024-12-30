High School

Mater Dei girls, Windward move into West Coast Jamboree Platinum finals: Complete score, schedule list

The two-person onslaught from Kaeli Wynn and Addie Deal catapults fifth-ranked Monarchs into the championship after surprising 34-point win over No. 7 Bishop Montgomery

Mitch Stephens

Mater Dei's dynamic duo of Addie Deal (left) and Kaeli Wynn lead the Monarchs into Monday's West Coast Jamboree Platinum Division championship game vs. Windward at Dublin High school
Mater Dei’s girls basketball team, ranked fifth in California by SBLive Sports/High School on SI, has one more game to prove it is the class of the 106-team 24th West Coast Jamboree in Northern California. 

The Monarchs (14-2) moved into Platinum Division’s championship on Saturday with an 83-49 semifinal win over No. 7 Bishop Montgomery as 6-foot-1 junior Kaeli Wynn had 28 points and 12 rebounds and 6-foot senior point guard Addie Deal, an Iowa signee, contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, according to tournament director Harold Abend,  

Mater Dei will play second-seed Windward of Los Angeles, an 80-47 winner over 14th-ranked McClatchy, behind 21 points from Centra Florida-bound Samari Bankhead, who made five of her team’s 13 3-pointers. Olivia Lagao made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Charis Raney added 16 points and 11 rebounds. 

Windward, which was ranked No. 16 in the state before sustaining four losses in five games, looks back on track. The Wildcats will need to play at their best to hang with the Monarchs, whose two losses have come against the state’s top two ranked teams, Mitty (59-42) and Ontario Christian (66-58). 

The championship game at Dublin High School is scheduled to tip off Monday at 7:30 p.m. If you want a preview of what to expect watching the all-everthing deal, check out Tweet below.

MORE PLATINUM RESULTS/SCHEDULE

Consolation bracket

St. Mary’s-Stockton 59, Oakland Tech 57

Kamehameha 72, Clovis 53

MONDAY SCHEDULE

(All at Dublin High School)

Clovis vs. Oakland Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Kameahamea vs. St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.

McClatchy vs. Bishop Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Windward vs. Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m. 

DIAMOND DIVISION

Saturday’s semifinals

Priory 49, Chaminade 46

Saint Francis-Mountain View 66, Fairmont Prep 58

Consolation bracket

Perry 56, Vanden 51

Salesian 45, San Joaquin Memorial 42

MONDAY SCHEDULE
(At Carondelet High School)

Vanden vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 12:30 p.m.

Perry vs. Salesian, 3:30 p.m.

Fairmont Prep vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m.

Priory vs. Saint Francis, 6:30 p.m.

AMBER DIVISION

Saturday’s semifinals

Maria Carrillo 57, Monte Vista 44

Hanalani 56, Carlsbad 36

Consolation semifinals

Oakland 47, Tamalpais 44

Ukiah 46, Pleasant Grove 36

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(At Alhambra High School)

Tamalpais vs. Pleasant Grove, 9:30 a.m.

Oakland vs. Ukiah, 12:30 p.m.

(At College Park)

Monte Vista vs. Carlsbad, 1 p.m.

Maria Carrillo vs. Hanalani, 4 p.m.

EMERALD DIVISION

Saturday’s semifinals

Lincoln 52, Los Gatos 41

Clayton Valley 58, Colfax 53

Consolation semifinals

Antelope 54, Redwood 49

Foothill 54, Bishop Monogue 53

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE (At Clayton Valley HS)

Redwood vs. Bishop Monogue, 11 a.m.

Antelope vs. Foothill, 12:30 p.m.

Colfax vs. Los Gatos, 2 p.m.

Clayton Valley vs. Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

