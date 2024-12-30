Mater Dei girls, Windward move into West Coast Jamboree Platinum finals: Complete score, schedule list
Mater Dei’s girls basketball team, ranked fifth in California by SBLive Sports/High School on SI, has one more game to prove it is the class of the 106-team 24th West Coast Jamboree in Northern California.
The Monarchs (14-2) moved into Platinum Division’s championship on Saturday with an 83-49 semifinal win over No. 7 Bishop Montgomery as 6-foot-1 junior Kaeli Wynn had 28 points and 12 rebounds and 6-foot senior point guard Addie Deal, an Iowa signee, contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, according to tournament director Harold Abend,
Mater Dei will play second-seed Windward of Los Angeles, an 80-47 winner over 14th-ranked McClatchy, behind 21 points from Centra Florida-bound Samari Bankhead, who made five of her team’s 13 3-pointers. Olivia Lagao made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while Charis Raney added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Windward, which was ranked No. 16 in the state before sustaining four losses in five games, looks back on track. The Wildcats will need to play at their best to hang with the Monarchs, whose two losses have come against the state’s top two ranked teams, Mitty (59-42) and Ontario Christian (66-58).
The championship game at Dublin High School is scheduled to tip off Monday at 7:30 p.m. If you want a preview of what to expect watching the all-everthing deal, check out Tweet below.
MORE PLATINUM RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Consolation bracket
St. Mary’s-Stockton 59, Oakland Tech 57
Kamehameha 72, Clovis 53
MONDAY SCHEDULE
(All at Dublin High School)
Clovis vs. Oakland Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Kameahamea vs. St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.
McClatchy vs. Bishop Montgomery, 6 p.m.
Windward vs. Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
DIAMOND DIVISION
Saturday’s semifinals
Priory 49, Chaminade 46
Saint Francis-Mountain View 66, Fairmont Prep 58
Consolation bracket
Perry 56, Vanden 51
Salesian 45, San Joaquin Memorial 42
MONDAY SCHEDULE
(At Carondelet High School)
Vanden vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 12:30 p.m.
Perry vs. Salesian, 3:30 p.m.
Fairmont Prep vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m.
Priory vs. Saint Francis, 6:30 p.m.
AMBER DIVISION
Saturday’s semifinals
Maria Carrillo 57, Monte Vista 44
Hanalani 56, Carlsbad 36
Consolation semifinals
Oakland 47, Tamalpais 44
Ukiah 46, Pleasant Grove 36
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
(At Alhambra High School)
Tamalpais vs. Pleasant Grove, 9:30 a.m.
Oakland vs. Ukiah, 12:30 p.m.
(At College Park)
Monte Vista vs. Carlsbad, 1 p.m.
Maria Carrillo vs. Hanalani, 4 p.m.
EMERALD DIVISION
Saturday’s semifinals
Lincoln 52, Los Gatos 41
Clayton Valley 58, Colfax 53
Consolation semifinals
Antelope 54, Redwood 49
Foothill 54, Bishop Monogue 53
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE (At Clayton Valley HS)
Redwood vs. Bishop Monogue, 11 a.m.
Antelope vs. Foothill, 12:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Los Gatos, 2 p.m.
Clayton Valley vs. Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.