Mater Dei high school football PA announcer cusses during live stream (video)
You never know when there's a hot microphone around. This PA announcer might've learned that in the worst way during the opening week of high school football in California.
During the second quarter of the Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial game at the Santa Ana Bowl Thursday night (Aug. 22), the Mater Dei public address announcer is heard being critical of a Mater Dei defensive player on the school's live feed, which had nearly 1,000 viewers at the time.
Whoops.
You can hear the PA announcer yell "turnaround ..." in the press box before changing cadence and announcing into the stadium microphone: "Pass intended for #11, Tyler George. Incomplete. Penalty markers down."
He follows the public address with colorful criticism of the Mater Dei defensive back (off stadium mic), who gets called for a pass interference. The remark doesn't get picked up and blasted through the stadium speakers, but his voice is heard loud and clear through the live stream.
"Turn around, you dumba**. Read his eyes."
But it doesn't stop there. Nearly 20 seconds later, the PA announcer doubles down on his remark, calling himself 'redundant' for seemingly using the word 'dumba**' too much.
"I don't know why I'm calling a 16-year-old a dumba**. Kind of redundant. ... more a**hat."
Mater Dei went on to defeat Corona Centennial 42-25 thanks to a great defensive effort led by Nasir Wyatt, Shaun Scott and Tomuhini Topui.
