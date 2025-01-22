Mater Dei Lands A Three-Star Quarterback Transfer
Mater Dei football just added another Infinity Stone. The 2024 season was once again a dominant one for the Southern California powerhouse, with the Monarchs going undefeated en route to a second consecutive state championship. And it looks like success could come again in 2025, with three-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins announcing his intention to transfer to Mater Dei for his senior campaign.
Spending the first three years of his college career at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, Hopkins opted to bet on himself and take his talents to the No. 1 ranked high school team in the nation. This could give Hopkins the opportunity to really showcase his skills on a higher stage and get looks from more top Division I programs.
Hopkins broke out in 2024, throwing for 1,111 yards with 13 touchdown passes to eight interceptions. However, it was Hopkins' dual-threat abilities that made him really scary as he added 483 yards and eight scores as a ballcarrier, guiding the Lions to a 6-5 record.
Playing in the same league as Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran and Servite, which are all nationally ranked programs as well, the Lions finished 1-4 in their league.
Currently, Hopkins fields four offers, with Washington, Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan State all having extended him an offer thus far. With an opportunity to be the day one starter for the Monarchs being a real possibility, a big senior year could possibly open the door for Hopkins to become even more of a highly touted recruit.
After Mater Dei's 2023 state winning starter Elijah Brown graduated, the program was led by senior and Washington commit Dash Beierly, who threw for over 2,000 yards and had 26 touchdowns to only two interceptions. But with him graduating, as well as backup Chase Wegener, the Monarchs were left with only one returning quarterback in Furian Inferrera, making the need for a new quarterback more urgent.
Each and every year, the Monarchs are consistent contenders. And now that soon-to-be second year head coach Raul Lara has a year of experience at the school under his belt, the Monarchs will be ready to be even more dominant in 2025, with Hopkins preparing to be a major component of that.