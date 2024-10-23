Mater Dei versus St. John Bosco history lesson: Every score since 1966, game summaries since 2015
It’s the hottest ticket in high school sports. Certainly in California. Unquestionably in Southern California. Even with the World Series, college football and the NBA going all week.
St. John Bosco versus Mater Dei is synonymous with elite high school football. Some believe it resembles a college game with between 50-70 future FBS players on combined 150-man rosters. This season is no different.
As has been the case at least five other times since 2018, this game pits the No. 1 versus No. 2 teams in the nation, according to one of a couple national outlets. This season both SBLive Sports and MaxPreps have Mater Dei (7-0) No. 1 and St. John Bosco (8-0) No. 2.
The teams kickoff 7 p.m. Friday at the Santa Ana Stadium, Mater Dei’s off-campus home field.
Here is capsule look at the games since 2015 when these two programs catapulted to the top of the national heap (SEE ALL SCORES OF EVERY GAME AT THE BOTTOM).
2016
Mater Dei 26, St. John Bosco 21, Oct. 21, Cerritos College: The Monarchs broke a six-game losing streak to Bosco, the longest win streak for the Braves in 43-game history of the series, by scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. A 75-yard punt return for touchdown by Amon-ra St. Brown ignited Mater Dei early, TD pass from J.T. Daniels to Osiris St. Brown and 1-yard TD run by Shakobe Harper clinched it late.
St. John Bosco 42, Mater Dei 28, Dec. 3, Angels Stadium: The Braves ran the Monarchs into submission as Terrance Beasley rushed for 145 yards and one score, and Demetrious Flowers (129) and QB Re-al Mitchell (131 yards) rushed for two TDs each in a Southern Section D1 championship route. Daniels passed for 289 and two scores, but Jaiden Woodbey, S. Blaylock and Tyrel Thomas each at interceptions for the Braves.
2017
Mater Dei 31, St John Bosco 21, Oct. 13, El Camino College: Daniels not only completed 18 of 24 for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but he rushed eight times for 97 yards. Eight of his passes were caught by Amon-ra St. Brown for 206 yards and both touchdowns. It offset an impressive game from sophomore QB DJ Uiagalelei (12 of 22, 257 yards and touchdowns to Colby Bowman and Joshua Delgado.
Mater Dei 49, St. John Bosco 24, Dec. 2, Cerritos College: Nearly 12,000 fans showed up for this Southern Section D1 final and Daniels continued one of the finest seasons in school history — considering the long lineage of top QBs at Mater Dei that's saying a lot — as he completed 19 of 26 for 299 yards and five touchdowns, three to junior Bru McCoy. Many believe this was Mater Dei's finest team and iby outgaining the Braves, 464-301, the Monarchs went out and made its case. A three-TD flurry in the fourth added icing on the cake.
2018
St. John Bosco 41, Mater Dei 18, Oct. 13, Santa Ana Stadium: Jake Bailey (six catches, 161 yards) caught three of Uiagalelei's five touchdown passes in the first of four tremendous QB showdowns between he and Bryce Young, who was 23 of 41 for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one to Bru McCoy (nine catches, 114 yards).
Mater Dei 17, St. John Bosco 13, Nov. 23, Cerritos College: In perhaps the biggest upset in the series, Bosco, the No. 1 team in the country, the Mater Dei defense gave up a measly 200 yards against an offense that averaged 52 points and 455 yards per game. Harper and McCoy scored touchdowns and Nick Lopez kicked a field goal and two PATs.
2019
Mater Dei 38, St. John Bosco 24, Oct. 25, Pannish Family Stadium: Young set the tone for his Player of the Year season by accounting for 334 yards and five touchdowns as the Monarchs raced to a 24-10 halftime lead and never looked back on Bosco's beautiful new stadium. Kody Epps had 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
St. John Bosco 39, Mater Dei 34, Nov. 30, Cerritos College: In perhaps the greatest game in the series, Uigalelei's Hail Mary pass was knocked away in the end zone to complete another turnaround from the regular season game. The last duel between two of the state's greatest prep quarterbacks, Uiagalelei completed 26 of 38 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Kris Hutson and Logan Loya. Young was 25 of 41 for 405 yards and five touchdowns but he was sacked five times and threw three interceptions, one by Hutson.
2021
Mater Dei 34, St. John Bosco 17, April 17, Santa Ana Stadium: Though the game had no playoff or title implications of any kind, freshman quarter Elijah Brown led the Monarchs to one of the more important game in the series. After the pandemic postponed the entire fall season, Brown threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns, two to CJ Williams. Jabari Bates rushed 10 times for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Braves.
Mater Dei 42, St. John Bosco 21, Oct. 1, Pannish Family Stadium: Back to normal in the fall between the nation's top-two ranked teams, Brown was brilliant again completing just 13 passes, five for touchdowns and 263 yards as the Monarchs scored 21 unanswered points in the secodn half. Bosco's tandem QBs Katin Houser and Pierce Clarkson combined to throw for 389 yards but turnover and penalties thwarted the Braves' attempt for a comeback. The playoff rematch, for the only time since 2015, was thwarted by Servite, which defeated St. John Bosco 40-21 in the Southern Section semifinals.
2022
Mater Dei 17, St. John Bosco 7, Oct. 7, 2022, Santa Ana Stadium: A defensive stalemate, the Monarchs won for the third straight time in the series finished off with a late 38-yard touchdown run by sophomore RB Jordon Davison (22 carries, 114 yards). Future UCLA RB Cameron Jones rushed for 108 yards and Bosco's only touchdown. Jelani Davis had 13 tackles and Sabien Brown and Daryus Dixson had interceptions in Mater Dei's talented defensive backfield.
St. John Bosco 24, Mater Dei 22, Nov. 25, Rose Bowl: In an iconic venue, the Braves turned around a disappointed regular-season loss six weeks earlier as Davison was stopped one-yard short on a 2-point conversion try by Vertonio Weatherton with 3:08 left to preserve the win. It was Mater Dei's first loss since the 2019 section title game. Clarkson threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, including a 72-yarder to Deandre Moore. It was the first varsity loss for Elijah Brown (21 of 30, 291 yards, two TDs), who had won his first 29 games. It was also the last game in the legendary 34-year career of Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson (339-86-2).
2023
St. John Bosco 28, Mater Dei 0, Oct., 14 Pannish Family Stadium: Not so stunning that Bosco, coming off a stunning loss in Hawai, previailed, but shutting out the Monarchs for the first time 2011. Jones rushed 21 times for 134 yards and caught a 17-yard touchdown from first-year starting quarterback Caleb Sanchez, The Braves defense, led by state Defensive Player of the Year Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Epi Sitanilei Usumalil and Maxwell Amasio, Peyton Woodyard and Tay Lockett, was everywhere.
Mater Dei 35, St. John Bosco 7, Nov. 24, 2023, LA Memorial Coliseum: As has been the case often in the series, the Monarchs turned the tables from the game six weeks earlier as Elijah Brown closed out his career with touchdown passes to Tomuhini and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and the defense did the rest, including a pick 6 from Abduall Sanders. Bosco was held to 14 yards rushing and 201 yards of total offense.
MATER DEI VS. ST. JOHN BOSCO HISTORY
YEAR
MATER DEI
ST. JOHN BOSCO
1966
42
6
1967
34
7
1977
29
3
1979
21
7
1980
10
7
1984
10
13
1985
27
3
1990
48
21
1991
35
7
1997
40
8
1998 (playoffs)
20
13
1999
28
0
2000
41
7
2001
38
28
2002
27
28
2003
24
17
2004
34
7
2005
20
0
2006
28
7
2008
35
6
2009
42
14
2010
31
10
2011
3
24
2012
19
27
2013
2
24
2013 (playoffs)
7
34
2014
25
28
2015
21
42
2016
26
21
2016 (playoffs)
28
42
2017
31
21
2017 (playoffs)
49
24
2018
18
41
2018 (playoffs
17
13
2019
38
24
2019 (playoffs
34
39
2021 spring game
34
17
2021 fall
42
21
2022
17
7
2022 (playoffs)
22
24
2023
0
28
2023 (playoffs)
35
7
TOTAL WINS
30
13
TOTAL POINTS (AVG.)
1,174 (27.3)
747 (17.4)
LONGEST WIN STREAK
8
6
MOST POINTS GAME
49 (2017 playoff)
42 (2015, 2016 playoff)
x SHUTOUT
1
2
WINS SINCE 2015
9
5
POINTS SINCE 2015
391
329
H2H PLAYOFF WINS