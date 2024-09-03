Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to watch & get live score updates (9/6/2024)
No. 1 Mater Dei is the only team standing in front of No. 2 Bishop Gorman in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings, but that could change after the two teams face off this week in what could end up being the best game of the 2024 high school football season.
The Monarchs are the reigning national champions and will have the home-field advantage when they host Bishop Gorman (Nevada) in Santa Ana, California on Friday, but the Gaels will have revenge on their minds after narrowly losing to Mater Dei when the two last met in 2022.
With 21 big-time college football commits competing in this game and national championship hopes for both teams on the line, go ahead and get the popcorn ready for this one.
You can watch Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman live on the NFHS Network.
What: The top two high school football teams in the nation clash as No. 1 Mater Dei hosts No. 2 Bishop Gorman in a potential game of the year candidate
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time | Friday, September 6
Where: Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
