Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran: Live score, updates in California high school football (11/1/2024)
Mater Dei is coming off arguably the most impressive win of the 2024 high school football season, but the Monarchs would be wise to not look past Orange Lutheran.
The Lancers' resume includes wins over St. Frances Academy (Maryland) and JSerra Catholic, and their two losses are to Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and St. John Bosco.
The Trinity League game between Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. PT Friday, Nov. 1.
Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts.
PREGAME
Mater Dei is loaded with Power Four talent, and the Monarchs boast four Oregon Ducks commits in seniors Jordon Davison (RB) and Nasir Wyatt (DE), plus junior linemen Kodi Greene and Tomuhini Topui.
Washington QB commit Dash Beierly is coming off a dazzling performance against St. John Bosco, and Orange Lutheran counters at QB with Nebraska commit TJ Lateef.
One of Lateef's favorite targets is 6-foot-6 Arizona State commit AJ Ia.
